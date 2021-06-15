Condo sales and volume both fell in the second week of June in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 276 condos sold for $149.3 million last week, down from 299 condos that sold for $233.2 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $541,000, down from $780,000 the previous week. Condos sold for $402 per square foot, a decrease from $447 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive closing of the week was a $7.3 million sale at Oceana Key Biscayne. The unit sold for $2,162 per square foot after 45 days on the market. Carlos Coto represented the seller, and Sandra Pava represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale was the $5.9 million sale of a unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. It sold for $1,387 per square foot after 149 days on the market. Carol Cassis-McMillan represented the seller, while Jason Sims represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 6 to June 12.

Most expensive

Oceana Key Biscayne 902S | 45 days on market | $7.3M | $2,162 psf | Listing agent: Carlos Coto | Buyer’s agent: Sandra Pava

Least expensive

Key Colony 900 | 308 days on market | $2M | $922 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Garcia | Buyer’s agent: Carla Datorre

Most days on market

Mansions at Acqualina 1901 | 683 days on market | $5.5M | $1,193 psf | Listing agent: Ryan Mendell

Fewest days on market

The Courts at South Beach 14012 | 1 day on market | $2.7M | $1,100 psf | Listing agent: Vanessa Frank | Buyer’s agent: Daniela Ribeiro