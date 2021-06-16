Glenn Straub buys Wellington estate for $9M

UPDATED, June 16, 3:30 p.m.: Developer Glenn Straub bought a nearly 15,000-square-foot mansion in Wellington for $9 million.

John J. Fleischhacker and his wife, Daveanna R. Fleischhacker, sold the estate at 2855 Hurlingham Drive to Straub, records show.

John J. Fleischhacker’s family founded Lake Region Medical, a major supplier of pacemaker parts. Fleischhacker created his own medical device firm, Daig Corporation, in 1974, and sold it to St. Jude Medical in 1996 for $427.5 million, according to the Star Tribune.

In January of last year, Straub was charged with filing a fraudulent lien on his ex-girlfriend’s property and was also arrested and charged with the unlawful filing of false documents or records against real or personal property, as well as grand theft. According to Palm Beach County court filings, the case is still open.

In 2019, both Fleischhacker and Straub sold other Wellington properties. Fleischhacker sold an equestrian property for $5.5 million. Straub sold a 150-acre portion of the Palm Beach Polo and Country Club for $16 million. His companies paid $27 million for the 2,250-acre club at a government auction in 1993.

In the latest sale, Fleischhacker purchased the 0.9-acre Wellington property in 2005 for $12.5 million, records show. The home was listed for $15.4 million in 2012. It was most recently asking $10 million in June.

Travis Laas of Engel & Volkers Wellington represented the seller.

The 14,768-square-foot mansion has three bedrooms and eleven-and-a-half bathrooms, according to the listing. The house was built in 1993, records show.

Other recent sales in Wellington include the head of a wealth management firm buying an equestrian estate for $13.5 million, an investment management executive buying a waterfront spec home for $6.2 million, and a Cumberland Farms family member buying an equestrian estate for $8.2 million.