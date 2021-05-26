Ruediger “Rudy” Adolf, the head of a wealth management firm, bought an equestrian estate in Wellington for $13.5 million.

Adolf and his wife, Mary Ann, purchased the nearly 2-acre property at 13664 Quarter Horse Trail from Elite Equestrian Estates LLC. The selling entity is managed by James Gray, who listed a New Haven, Connecticut address.

The Adolfs took out an $8.8 million mortgage from PNC Bank to finance the purchase, records show.

Originally from Austria, Rudy Adolf is chairman and CEO of New York-based Focus Financial Partners. Prior to founding the firm in 2004, he was senior vice president and general manager of American Express’ global brokerage and banking division, according to Focus Financial Partners’ website.

Gray purchased the property in 2017 for $12 million. Records show he filed to construct a single-family home as well as a pool, stables, paddocks, a riding arena and caretaker’s quarters in 2018. The estate was completed in 2020.

The property was listed in 2018 for $15 million. Carol Sollak of Engel & Volkers represented the seller.

The 5,208-square-foot main house has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The 1.9-acre lot also features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom caretakers’ quarters; an eight-stall stable; three paddocks and an arena, according to the listing.

Wellington, considered the winter equestrian capital of the world, has attracted high-profile residents like Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, whose daughters are equestrians.

Properties are often outfitted for equestrian activities. Late last year, a member of the Cumberland Farms family bought an estate in Wellington for $8.2 million, and the president of a Brazilian software company sold an equestrian estate for $12.9 million.