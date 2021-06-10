Open Menu

Hedge funders galore: One flips Palm Beach home to another for $7M

Sellers bought the home for $5.5M in November

Jun.June 10, 2021 11:34 AM
By Jordan Pandy
232 Bahama Lane in Palm Beach, Jeffrey A. & Erica R. Keswin (middle) and Scott Goodwin & Kimberly Goodwin (right) (Photos via Compass, Facebook, Getty, Lyrical AM)

Scott Goodwin, the managing partner of a hedge fund, flipped a Palm Beach home to another hedge fund manager for $7.3 million.

Records show Goodwin and his wife, Kimberly, sold the house at 232 Bahama Lane after buying the spec home in November for $5.5 million. The new buyers are Jeffrey A. and Erica R. Keswin.

Scott Goodwin is the co-founder and managing partner of New York-based hedge fund Diameter Capital Partners.

He and his wife listed the 4,700-square-foot house in February for $7.7 million. Crista Ryan of Tina Fanjul Associates represented the sellers, and Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

Jeffrey Keswin is chairman and founder of Lyrical Partners, a New York-based investment management firm. The firm manages over $10 billion in private equity, real estate, traditional equity, venture and hedge funds, according to its website.

Erica Keswin is a workplace strategist and author of “Bring Your Human to Work.” In January, she published her second book, “Rituals Roadmap: The Human Way to Transform Everyday Routines Into Workplace Magic,” which made it to the best seller lists for the Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly and USA Today, according to her website.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house is on a 10,171-square-foot lot off the Palm Beach Country Club’s golf course.

Palm Beach has been the scene of many multimillion-dollar deals this year. Most recently, Tommy Hilfiger purchased a waterfront home for $21 million, Adrien Arpel sold her waterfront home for $25.4 million, and an oceanfront mansion sold for $35.4 million.





