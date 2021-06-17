Open Menu

Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit

North Beach unit sold for $6M after being bought for $5.8M in 2019

Miami /
Jun.June 17, 2021 06:06 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)

The world’s top-ranked tennis player scored a small win with the sale of his Miami Beach condo.

Novak Djokovic sold his unit at Eighty Seven Park in North Beach for $6 million, slightly more than the $5.8 million he paid for the condo in 2019.

Djokovic — who could complete a “Golden Slam” this year if he wins the remaining two major tournaments and the Olympics — bought the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit 901 from the developer, an affiliate of David Martin’s Terra.

Djokovic’s Universe Collins Investment LLC sold the 2,233-square-foot unit, which includes an additional 1,715-square-foot wraparound terrace. The buyer has not been revealed.

The sale, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was recorded on the MLS.

Carlo Dipasquale with Cervera Real Estate and Wendy Mendoza with Cayhill and Dumott Realty represented the tennis pro, while Joyce Gato with Douglas Elliman brought the buyer, according to the listing.

Terra completed the 66-unit, 18-story oceanfront tower at 8701 Collins Avenue in North Beach in November 2019. The Coconut Grove-based developer partnered with Bizzi & Partners, New Valley and Pacific Eagle on the project.

The building includes a gym and spa, wine bar and two pools. It was designed by Renzo Piano, Rena Dumas Architecture Intérieure and WEST 8 Urban Design & Landscape Architecture.

Condé Nast International’s chairman, Jonathan Newhouse, recently sold his unit in the tower for $6.2 million, the same price he paid in 2019.

Other unit owners include Canadian construction CEO Pierre Pomerleau and Michael Huffington.





