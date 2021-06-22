Open Menu

Cashing in shares? Retired stockbroker spends $11M on a Fisher Island condo

Unit sold for $2,249 psf

Miami /
Jun.June 22, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Lucille R. Zanghi and the Palazzo Della Luna (Facebook, Palazzo Della Luna)

A retired stockbroker and her husband bought a Fisher Island condo for $10.7 million, amid a hot market for units in the tony enclave.

Records show Lucille R. Zanghi and James M. Dow bought unit 6853 at Palazzo Della Luna from PDS Development LLC, the developer.

Zanghi is a retired stockbroker and financial planner, according to Northeastern University. She was formerly a vice president of stock brokerage Dean Witter Reynolds. Dow is an angel investor and a trustee of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, according to The Business Journals.

Palazzo Della Luna is a 10-story, 50-unit condo on Fisher Island developed by PDS in 2019.

Property records show the recently sold unit spans 4,757 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit sold for $2,249 per square foot.

Also at Palazzo Della Luna this year, nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett flipped their condo at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island for $23 million, Keith Menin purchased a unit for $6.1 million, and the CEO of a financial advisory firm bought a unit for $6.1 million.





