Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M

Nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett flipped their condo at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island for $23 million, four months after buying it for $17.4 million.

Records show the Barnetts sold unit 6885 to Delaware limited partnership DOVFAM FI LP.

Roger Barnett is chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corp., a Pleasanton, California-based natural nutrition and green cleaning products company. He is also the founder of Beauty.com, one of the first internet cosmetics retailers. He is a son of Victor Barnett, former chairman of Burberry, and a member of the Wolfson family.

Sloan Barnett, the daughter of late billionaire businessman George Lindemann, is a lawyer and journalist who has authored books on nutrition.

The address for the buying entity links to PJD Real Estate, led by Patrick Dovigi, a Canadian businessman and former professional hockey player. Dovigi played minor league hockey in Canada and was drafted 41st overall by the Edmonton Oilers, but never played in the National Hockey League. Dovigi is CEO of Vaughan, Ontario-based GFL Environmental, an environmental services company that he founded in 2007.

The power couple bought the 7,327-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom unit from the developer in January for $17.4 million.

The condo was listed for $23 million in April. Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jills Zeder Group represented the sellers, and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. According to the listing, it was offered fully furnished by interior designer Sam Robin.

The condo sold for $3,139 per square foot after 15 days on the market, according to condo.com.

The Barnetts have been on a real estate buying spree in South Florida. They purchased Jorge Mas’ waterfront Coconut Grove mansion at 3085 Munroe Drive for $45.9 million in April. And they bought the waterfront property at 46 Star Island Drive in Miami Beach for $38 million in March.

Recently at Palazzo Della Luna, Keith Menin bought a unit for $6.1 million, the founder of a financial advisory firm also paid $6.1 million for a unit, and a former White House adviser purchased a unit for $6.9 million.