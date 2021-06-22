Open Menu

Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County

Retail, restaurants, offices and industrial on tap

Miami /
Jun.June 22, 2021 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Renderings of the project with Minto Communities president Michael Belmont (Minto, Konover South)

The next chapter for Westlake, Palm Beach County’s newest municipality, will be a 50-acre business park with retail, restaurants, offices and industrial space.

Master developer Minto Communities is planning Westlake Landings on the corner of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Persimmon Boulevard, after the city approved plans last week, according to a news release. Several groups will step in and build out portions of the business park.

Retail real estate firm Konover South, based in Deerfield Beach, is to develop The Shoppes of Westlake Landings with two open-air shopping centers and quick-service restaurants on 7 acres. One of the plazas will span 7,000 square feet, and the other 9,450 square feet.
Konover South is under contract to buy the site from Minto, according to the release.

Another local developer is under contract to buy 5.8 acres to build a 107,290-square-foot self-storage facility; and an investment firm wants to buy 14.5 acres for an entertainment-sports complex, according to the release. The buyers’ names were not disclosed.

In addition, flex office-warehouse space is planned for 17.5 acres, with discussions underway with developers, according to the release.

The final portion of the business park will incorporate a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station that are already under construction.

Westlake, incorporated in 2016, spans roughly 4,000 acres along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road from Southern Boulevard north to Northlake Boulevard. It is approved for 4,500 homes, with some completed and occupied. A fourth single-family home community is under development.

Among the developers building out portions of Westlake is Kolter Homes, which paid $52 million in 2019 for a 270-acre residential development site in 2019.

The city will have 2 million square feet of commercial development, which includes the Wellington Regional Medical Center emergency room that opened two years ago. In 2019, the hospital bought another 35 acres for $12.3 million, with plans to open a medical campus.

Other commercial uses on tap are the Palm Beach County Constitutional Tax Collector’s Office regional service center to open later this year, and Christ Fellowship Church’s 800-seat worship center.

Publix plans to build an outdoor shopping plaza, anchored by a 50,000-square-foot grocery store, just north of Westlake Landings. A second 7-Eleven is under construction, also near Westlake Landings, according to the release. Also, Minto is developing the second phase of Westlake Adventure Park with basketball courts and a pool.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.