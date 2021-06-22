Open Menu

Wealth manager buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M

Sellers bought the home for $7M in 2018

Miami /
Jun.June 22, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
The Coral Gables property (Compass / One Sotheby's)

A wealth manager bought a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables’ Old Cutler Bay community for $14.6 million.

Miguel F. and Vivian Duenas bought the home at 9385 Balada Street from Jose I. and Elizabeth J. Garcia, records show. The Duenases took out a $10 million mortgage from Bank of America.

Miguel Duenas is president and chief investment officer of Coral Gables-based wealth management firm Dimension Capital Management. He joined the firm in 2005 as a board member, and took over as president and CIO in 2009, according to the firm’s website.

The Garcias purchased the house in 2018 for $7 million, records show.

Built in 2007, the 8,245-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, according to property records. The 0.7-acre lot has 364 feet of water frontage. The home features an elevator, gym and an infinity-edge pool, according to the listing.

In May, the founder of TechCrunch bought an Old Cutler Bay home for a record $16 million.

Other recent sales in Coral Gables include developer Armando Codina selling a Gables Estates home for $9 million, and a waterfront mansion selling for $5.7 million.





