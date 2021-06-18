Open Menu

In Coral Gables, Armando Codina sells teardown and Jose Mas buys dev site

Separate properties each sold for $9M

Miami /
Jun.June 18, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jose Mas with 100 Arvida Parkway and Armando Codina with 70 Casuarina Concourse (MasTec, Game Properties, Codina Partners)

Jose Mas with 100 Arvida Parkway and Armando Codina with 70 Casuarina Concourse (MasTec, Game Properties, Codina Partners)

Two high-profile Miami real estate industry players bought and sold pricey properties near each other in Coral Gables.

Developer Armando Codina and his wife, Margarita, sold a 4,666-square-foot home at 70 Casuarina Concourse in Gables Estates for $9 million, property records show. Christian Eiroa, owner of C.L.E. Cigars, bought the four-bedroom home.

In a separate deal, MasTec CEO Jose Mas paid $9 million for a 53,143-square-foot lot at 100 Arvida Parkway in Cocoplum, according to property records. Mas’ 100 Arvida LLC financed the purchase with a $5.4 million loan from City National Bank of Florida. Firpo Garcia sold the vacant property. It previously sold for $800,000 in 1988.

For the Codinas, the home — built in 1969 — is likely a teardown. It has a 200-foot seawall and 100-foot dock, and overlooks a lagoon that connects to Biscayne Bay. Codina and his wife paid $5.3 million for the 31,500-square-foot lot in 2014.

Beatriz Cecilia Mendez of Techrin Hijazi’s Techrin Estates Group at Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the Codinas in the off-market sale. Jorge Maduro of The Keyes Company represented the buyer.

Armando Codina, who lives nearby, is founder and executive chairman of Codina Partners, a Coral Gables-based investment and development firm. The company’s recent projects include Downtown Doral, a master-planned, mixed-use community in Doral.

Mas leads his family-run construction and engineering firm, and is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF. The Major League Soccer team’s ownership group include David Beckham, SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure and Mas’ brother, Jorge.

Jorge Mas recently sold his waterfront Coconut Grove mansion to nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett for nearly $46 million.

South Florida’s high-end home sales have remained strong.

In Coral Gables, recent deals include TechCrunch co-founder J. Michael Arrington’s $16 million purchase of an Old Cutler Bay home, and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony sold his Bacardi-developed estate in Cocoplum for $22.4 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    armando codinacocoplumcoral gablesgables estates

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The six-bedroom Coral Gables house. (Compass / Zignavisual Photography, Del Toro Insurance)
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    Ubiica’s Alejandro Salazar and Rodrigo Gana with 1533 Sunset Drive. (Google Maps)
    Ubiica, Maven buy Coral Gables office building, parking lot for $9M
    Ubiica, Maven buy Coral Gables office building, parking lot for $9M
    The Collection CEO Ken Gorin and developer Ugo Colombo. (Getty, Spring Engineering)
    Ugo Colombo’s The Collection nabs $65M construction loan for second Coral Gables dealership
    Ugo Colombo’s The Collection nabs $65M construction loan for second Coral Gables dealership
    J. Michael Arrington with the property (Getty, James Irwin / ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)
    TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
    TechCrunch founder buys waterfront Coral Gables home
    Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)
    Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
    Marc Anthony sells waterfront Coral Gables estate for $22M
    8325 Cheryl Lane, Miami
    Hedge fund executive pays $12M for Coral Gables spec mansion
    Hedge fund executive pays $12M for Coral Gables spec mansion
    Arnaud Karsenti and 5485 Hammock Drive, Coral Gables (Google Maps)
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Ubiica's Alejandro Salazar (left) and Rodrigo Gana with an aerial of the project site (Eddy Davis)
    Ubiica, Maven plan multifamily project in Coral Gables
    Ubiica, Maven plan multifamily project in Coral Gables
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.