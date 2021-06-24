Open Menu

Healthcare IT honcho buys waterfront Hollywood home for record $7M

Property has 435 feet of water frontage

Miami /
Jun.June 24, 2021 03:31 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Ronnie Amrany and 914 South Southlake Drive, Hollywood (Casamba, Google Maps)

Ronnie Amrany, the founder of a California-based health information technology company, bought a waterfront home in Hollywood for a record-setting $6.9 million.

Records show The Florence Amrany Marital Trust, linked to Amrany, bought the home at 914 South Southlake Drive from Monica Segal.

According to Yael Sultan of Avantiway Realty, the referring agent, the sale set a record for the highest-priced single-family home sale in Hollywood. The $4.7 million sale of 1007 South Northlake Drive earlier this year held the previous record, Sultan said.

Amrany is the founder, president and CEO of Agoura Hills, California-based Casamba, according to his LinkedIn. The company develops technology for healthcare providers, according to its website. Pittsburgh-based Net Health acquired Casamba in March for an undisclosed price, and it now operates as part of that company, according to Net Health’s website.

Monica Segal is the wife of Richard Segal, chairman and CEO of Seavest Management, a White Plains, New York-based investment management firm that specializes in venture capital and healthcare real estate. He is also chairman of Seavest Healthcare Properties and a managing partner of Rethink Education, according to Seavest’s website.

Jon Mann and Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the seller in the deal, and Daniela Levtov of NGI Realty represented the buyer.

The 7,759-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to Zillow. The 1-acre property has 435 feet of water frontage.

Among other recent home sales in Hollywood, Related Group’s Jorge Pérez sold a full-floor penthouse for $6 million in May, and a waterfront home sold for $4.3 million in September.





