Open Menu

Avanti buys Boynton Beach apartments for $105M

The deal equates to $308K per unit

Miami /
Jun.June 28, 2021 04:45 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
500 Ocean Apartments  at 101 South Federal Highway, Boynton Beach (Photo via LandSouth Construction)

500 Ocean Apartments  at 101 South Federal Highway, Boynton Beach (Photo via LandSouth Construction)

LeCesse Development Corporation sold a 341-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach for $105 million.

Skye at Boynton Beach LLC, tied to LeCesse, sold 500 Ocean Apartments at 101 South Federal Highway to four Delaware entities. Three are tied to Denver-based Avanti Residential and one is linked to a real estate investment trust, records show.

The deal equates to $307,918 per unit.

Avanti Residential is the property management arm of Capital Real Estate, a real estate investment firm also based in Denver, according to its website. The entity, 101 S Federal Highway Ground Owner LLC, links to Safehold, a New York-based REIT, according to its website.

The Avanti entities financed the purchase with a $42 million loan from Berkeley Point Capital, records show.

Built in 2018, 500 Ocean Apartments have one- to three-bedroom units that range from 744 square feet to 1,306 square feet, according to apartments.com. Amenities include a bowling alley, an infinity pool, a parking garage and a theatre room and game room in the clubhouse.

Records show LeCesse paid $4.7 million for the 4.5-acre property in 2015. The property includes office and retail space.

South Florida multifamily investment sales have been strong in recent months. Most recently, James and Marta Batmasian’s Investments Limited bought a 212-unit Deerfield Beach apartment complex for $46 million.

Also this month, American Land Ventures and Isram Realty Group secured an $84.9 million construction loan for a 319-unit multifamily project in Boynton Beach. Also this year, Dermot Company bought an apartment community in Boynton Beach for $143 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsboynton beachmultifamily marketpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Lakes of Deerfield at 1100 South Military Trail in Deerfield Beach with James and Marta Batmasian (Newmark)
    Batmasians buy Deerfield Beach multifamily complex for $46M
    Batmasians buy Deerfield Beach multifamily complex for $46M
    Clockwise: River Landing, Delray Commons and the PulteGroup office space
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    Gigi and Averell Mortimer and 255 El Pueblo Way, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    Frank Strausser and 365 North County Road, Palm Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)
    Playwright sells Palm Beach home for $18M
    Playwright sells Palm Beach home for $18M
    South Florida Home Sales Rise in May 2021 (iStock)
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    Rilea Group President Diego Ojeda and RealtyMogul CEO Jilliene Helmanwith renderings of Mohawk at Wynwood. (Rilea Group Renderings, InFlight LLC, RealtyMogul)
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    6320 Southwest Eighth Street with Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris of The Estate Companies. Westdale president and CEO Joe Beard (Soleste Alameda)
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Alameda apartments in West Miami for $83M
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Alameda apartments in West Miami for $83M
    Renderings of the project with Minto Communities president Michael Belmont (Minto, Konover South)
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.