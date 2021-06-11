Open Menu

Cortland buys Deerfield Beach multifamily complex for $66M

Deal for 226-unit complex breaks down to $292K per unit

Miami /
Jun.June 11, 2021 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Cortland CEO Steven DeFrancis and Indigo Station at 67 Southwest 12th Avenue (Cortland, Inigo Station)

Cortland bought a 226-unit Deerfield Beach multifamily complex for $66 million.

Atlanta-based Cortland bought the 226-unit Indigo Station at 67 Southwest 12th Avenue from Palm Beach Gardens-based Ram Realty Advisors, records show.

The deal breaks down to $291,814 per unit.

Ram Realty, led by Casey Cummings, buys, renovates, manages and develops apartments, retail and mixed-use real estate in the Southeast, according to its website. It developed Indigo Station in 2019, after buying the 7-acre site in 2017 for $6.6 million.

Cortland, founded in 2005 and led by Steven DeFrancis, is a multifamily owner-operator that has invested elsewhere in South Florida. In January, it bought the 336-unit Parc Station apartments in Hollywood for $91.7 million.

Farther north, in Delray Beach, it bought a 284-unit complex in July for $73.9 million.





    Tags
    apartmentsbroward countydeerfield beachmultifamily market

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.