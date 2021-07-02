Fred Hochberg, the longtime head of the Export-Import Bank of the United States under President Barack Obama, paid $6 million for a Miami Beach condo after selling his house for $15 million.

Hochberg and his partner Tom Healy, a writer and poet, purchased a sixth-floor unit at Beach House 8, a boutique condo at 3651 Collins Avenue, property records show. The seller is William Weiland, founder, president and CEO of Barrington, Illinois-based Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence, a natural foods brokerage.

The 3,783-square-foot unit has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Hochberg was chairman and president of EXIM from 2009 to 2017. He also led Lillian Vernon Corp., a company founded by his mother, as president and COO.

A trust in Weiland’s name paid $6.6 million for the unit in 2017 for $6.6 million, and listed it for sale early last year for $7.4 million. It was most recently asking $6 million.

Alex Miranda and Joe Padula of Compass represented the seller, while Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group represented the buyer. The unit sold for nearly $1,800 per square foot.

Records show Hochberg sold the home at 1600 West 28th Street in Miami Beach for $15 million in May.

Recent Miami Beach condo sales include the $30 million sale of a combined unit at Continuum South Beach, as well as the $11.2 million sale of billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin’s remaining unit at Faena House.