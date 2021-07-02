Open Menu

EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo

Seller leads a natural foods brokerage

Miami /
Jul.July 02, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Fred P. Hochberg and Beach House 8 (Getty, Google Maps)

Fred Hochberg, the longtime head of the Export-Import Bank of the United States under President Barack Obama, paid $6 million for a Miami Beach condo after selling his house for $15 million.

Hochberg and his partner Tom Healy, a writer and poet, purchased a sixth-floor unit at Beach House 8, a boutique condo at 3651 Collins Avenue, property records show. The seller is William Weiland, founder, president and CEO of Barrington, Illinois-based Presence Marketing/Dynamic Presence, a natural foods brokerage.

The 3,783-square-foot unit has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Hochberg was chairman and president of EXIM from 2009 to 2017. He also led Lillian Vernon Corp., a company founded by his mother, as president and COO.

A trust in Weiland’s name paid $6.6 million for the unit in 2017 for $6.6 million, and listed it for sale early last year for $7.4 million. It was most recently asking $6 million.

Alex Miranda and Joe Padula of Compass represented the seller, while Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group represented the buyer. The unit sold for nearly $1,800 per square foot.

Records show Hochberg sold the home at 1600 West 28th Street in Miami Beach for $15 million in May.

Recent Miami Beach condo sales include the $30 million sale of a combined unit at Continuum South Beach, as well as the $11.2 million sale of billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin’s remaining unit at Faena House.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.