Open Menu

TV personality Michael Wekerle sells Fort Lauderdale mansion for $17M

“Dragon’s Den” investor was asking $20M for waterfront estate

Miami /
Jul.July 06, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Wekerle and the Fort Lauderdale property (Getty, Compass via Douglas Elliman)

Michael Wekerle and the Fort Lauderdale property (Getty, Compass via Douglas Elliman)

Canadian TV personality Michael Wekerle sold his waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate for $16.5 million to the head of Beowulf Energy.

The Wekerle Family 2011 Trust sold the 9,151-square-foot mansion at 1000 Riviera Isle Drive to Paul B. Prager, trustee of The Prager Manga Reva Revocable Trust, property records show.

The Fort Lauderdale property hit the market last year for $20 million. It has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Prager is the founder, chairman and CEO of New York City-based Beowulf, an infrastructure holding company that develops, builds, owns and operates power generation and industrial infrastructure facilities worldwide, according to its website.

Prager financed the purchase with a $11.6 million loan from Bank of America, records show.

Wekerle is an investor on “Dragon’s Den,” a Canadian version of “Shark Tank.” In 2012, he co-founded the Toronto-based investment firm Difference Capital, which merged with Mogo Finance Technology in 2019.

He bought the home in 2014 for $12.5 million, records show. He later listed it for $19.3 million in October, and raised the asking price to $20.3 million in February. Ruchel Coetzee of Douglas Elliman brokered the deal.

According to the original listing, his art collection, which he valued between $2.5 and $3 million, was also for sale.

The house was built by former president and CEO of brewing company Anheuser-Busch, Adolphus Busch III, in the 1930s. According to the Wall Street Journal, some of the original features, like stone columns and decorative tilework, are still intact, although Wekerle has made some renovations.

Records show Wekerle reroofed the home and converted a garage into more bedrooms. The property also features a lap pool and 520 feet of deep water frontage.

Recent closings in Fort Lauderdale include the $6 million sale of a three-story vacation home that the two co-founders of a mortgage bank sold; and author and social media influencer, Patrick Bet-David’s $20.4 million purchase of a waterfront mansion.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalehome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    115 Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach (Google Maps)
    Crescent Heights co-founder Sonny Kahn sells oceanfront Golden Beach mansion for $21M
    Crescent Heights co-founder Sonny Kahn sells oceanfront Golden Beach mansion for $21M
    The $10 million West Palm Beach property (Douglas Elliman)
    Auto insurance honcho buys West Palm Beach mansion for $10M
    Auto insurance honcho buys West Palm Beach mansion for $10M
    Ronny Finvarb and the Deerfield beach property (Google Maps)
    Ronny Finvarb buys Deerfield Beach mixed-use property for $9M
    Ronny Finvarb buys Deerfield Beach mixed-use property for $9M
    Todd Michael Glaser with 10 Tarpon Isle (Todd Michael Glaser)
    Spec home developer Todd Glaser, partners buy entire Tarpon Island in Palm Beach for $85M
    Spec home developer Todd Glaser, partners buy entire Tarpon Island in Palm Beach for $85M
    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and the Indian Creek property (Google Maps, Compass via One Sotheby's International Realty)
    Jared and Ivanka paid $24M for this waterfront Indian Creek estate: sources
    Jared and Ivanka paid $24M for this waterfront Indian Creek estate: sources
    Royal Palm Companies CEO Daniel Kodsi with renderings of the project (LinkedIn via Kodsi, Royal Palm Companies)
    Royal Palm Cos. scores $65M construction loan for Dania Beach multifamily
    Royal Palm Cos. scores $65M construction loan for Dania Beach multifamily
    Moving on up: Wealth manager upgrades to $15M Palm Beach home
    Moving on up: Wealth manager upgrades to $15M Palm Beach home
    Moving on up: Wealth manager upgrades to $15M Palm Beach home
    Todd Michael Glaser, Don Francisco and 37 Indian Creek Island Road (Kobi Karp, Todd Glaser)
    Developer Todd Glaser pays $24M for Don Francisco’s Indian Creek estate
    Developer Todd Glaser pays $24M for Don Francisco’s Indian Creek estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.