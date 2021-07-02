Open Menu

Mortgage lenders sell waterfront Fort Lauderdale vacation home for $6M

Sellers bought the house 90% completed in 2016 for $3.9M

Miami /
Jul.July 02, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Keith E. Polaski and Sarah Valentini of Radius Financial Group and the Fort Lauderdale home (Radius, Compass Florida)

The co-founders of a Massachusetts-based mortgage lender sold a waterfront vacation home in Fort Lauderdale for $6 million.

Keith E. Polaski and his wife Diane, and Sarah Valentini sold the house at 3019 Northeast 20th Court to Pamela J. Braden, as trustee of a trust in her name, records show.

Keith Polaski and Valentini are both co-founders of Radius Financial Group, a mortgage bank based in Norwell, Massachusetts. Polaski also serves as COO. The two founded Radius in 1999, according to its website.

Braden, the buyer, is the founder and CEO of Gryphon Technologies, which provides digital engineering and technical solutions and services to national security organizations, according to its website. She founded the Washington, D.C.-based company in 1997.

The sellers purchased the 6,082-square-foot house for $3.9 million in 2016, with a 50 percent split in interest between the Polaskis and Valentini, records show. They bought the property as a shared vacation home, according to the buyer’s agent, Vivien Jensen-Probst of Compass. When the Polaskis and Valentini bought the house, it was about 90 percent completed and they finished it in 2016.

The home hit the market in May with an asking price of $6.5 million. Kathy and Andy Guerke of Intercoastal Realty represented the sellers.

Built in 2016, the home has a total of eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. The three-story house features a master suite on the ground floor, three guest suites and a gym on the second floor, and more bedrooms and a large terrace on the top floor, according to Jensen-Probst. Braden bought the home furnished.

The property also includes an elevator, a 60-foot lap pool and an 80-foot concrete dock, according to the listing.

Other recent home sales in Fort Lauderdale include an author and social media influencer buying a waterfront mansion for $20.4 million, a spec mansion selling for $6.2 million, and a former CEO selling a waterfront home for $6.8 million.





