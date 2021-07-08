The owner of an auto insurance and tax service company bought a mansion in West Palm Beach for $10.2 million, The Real Deal has learned.

John Rost bought the home at 3400 North Flagler Drive, according to sources. Palm Beach County records show Freda L. Sanderson sold the property.

According to his Linkedin page, Rost is chairman of Fiesta Auto Insurance, a Compton, California-based company. He was CEO from 1999 to 2018.

Records show Sanderson and her former husband, Owen Sanderson, purchased the property for $895,000 in 2000. The two divorced in 2007, Palm Beach county records show. Freda Sanderson became the sole owner in 2008.

The Sandersons first filed a notice of commencement in 2002 to construct a new house. They filed another notice of commencement in 2008 to build a new home and to make interior and exterior renovations. The 9,582-square-foot house was finished in 2010.

Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Scott Diamond represented the buyer.

The house has four bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to property records.

In March 2020, Rost flipped his waterfront estate in Miami Beach for $7.3 million, after buying it months earlier for $7.2 million.

Other sales in West Palm Beach this year include a vice president of an investment firm buying a waterfront home for $6.8 million, and a former vice chairman of a financial technology company paying $16.5 million for a condo at The Bristol.