The managing partner of an investment advisory firm bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $5.8 million.

Records show John L. Hague, through a trust in his name, bought the home at 11759 Elina Court from William Weisberg and Karin Katherine Taylor.

Hague is managing partner and CEO of Newport Beach, California-based Hague Capital Partners. Previously, he was managing director at PIMCO for 19 years, according to his Linkedin profile.

Weisberg is chairman and CEO of Affiliated Distributors, a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based distribution and manufacturing company. He purchased a home in Palm Beach Gardens for $5.3 million in January.

Taylor, a former Playboy Playmate of the Month, paid $3.1 million for a home in Tequesta in July 2020. In 2015, she founded Mandalay Farms, a 20-acre equestrian facility and farm in Jupiter, according to its website.

According to Palm Beach County court records, Weisberg and Taylor are currently in the midst of a divorce.

The two bought the Palm Beach Gardens property in 2009 for $1.8 million and built the existing home the same year, records show. The house was listed for sale in October of last year for $7.2 million. The asking price was reduced to $6.5 million in March.

Dory Faxon and Geraldine Stanko with Compass represented the sellers, and Paula Mikus of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

Built on 0.8-acres, the two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, property records show. According to the listing, the property includes a guest house, bringing the total under-air square footage to 12,399 square feet. The property is just off a lake, by the Old Palm Golf Club’s course.

In June, professional golfer Charl A. Schwartzel sold his Palm Beach Gardens mansion on the same course for $9 million.