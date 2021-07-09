Open Menu

Former Playmate of the Month sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $6M

Sellers built the property in 2009

Miami /
Jul.July 09, 2021 02:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
From left: Karin Katherine Taylor, William Weisberg and John Hague with 11759 Elina Court, Palm Beach Gardens (Photos via Getty, Affiliated Distributors, Hague Capital Partners, Leibowitz Realty Group)

The managing partner of an investment advisory firm bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $5.8 million.

Records show John L. Hague, through a trust in his name, bought the home at 11759 Elina Court from William Weisberg and Karin Katherine Taylor.

Hague is managing partner and CEO of Newport Beach, California-based Hague Capital Partners. Previously, he was managing director at PIMCO for 19 years, according to his Linkedin profile.

Weisberg is chairman and CEO of Affiliated Distributors, a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based distribution and manufacturing company. He purchased a home in Palm Beach Gardens for $5.3 million in January.

Taylor, a former Playboy Playmate of the Month, paid $3.1 million for a home in Tequesta in July 2020. In 2015, she founded Mandalay Farms, a 20-acre equestrian facility and farm in Jupiter, according to its website.

According to Palm Beach County court records, Weisberg and Taylor are currently in the midst of a divorce.

The two bought the Palm Beach Gardens property in 2009 for $1.8 million and built the existing home the same year, records show. The house was listed for sale in October of last year for $7.2 million. The asking price was reduced to $6.5 million in March.

Dory Faxon and Geraldine Stanko with Compass represented the sellers, and Paula Mikus of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

Built on 0.8-acres, the two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, property records show. According to the listing, the property includes a guest house, bringing the total under-air square footage to 12,399 square feet. The property is just off a lake, by the Old Palm Golf Club’s course.

In June, professional golfer Charl A. Schwartzel sold his Palm Beach Gardens mansion on the same course for $9 million.





