Quirch Foods owner sells Coral Gables home for $6M

Sellers bought the home for $2.8M in 2012

Miami /
Jul.July 09, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
4884 Southwest 88th Street, Coral Gables with Nyssa and William Kourakos (Google Maps, Getty)

A financier and his wife, the managing director of a public relations firm, paid $5.9 million for a Coral Gables home.

Records show William and Nyssa Kourakos bought the house at 4884 Southwest 88th Street from Guillermo Quirch III and his wife, Lisette.

William Kourakos is a partner at New York-based financial services firm Perella Weinberg Partners. He was formerly with Morgan Stanley, and left to join Perella Weinberg in 2006, according to Forbes.

Nyssa Kourakos is the managing director at Finsbury Glover Hering, a global strategic communications and public affairs consultancy based in New York, according to her LinkedIn.

Guillermo Quirch III is an owner of the family run, Coral Gables-based Quirch Foods. The company was founded in 1967 by Guillermo Quirch Sr. and his sons Eduardo and Guillermo II. According to The Cuban Studies Institute, the company is now run by Guillermo Quirch II and his three sons, Guillermo III, Ignacio and Mauricio.

The Quirches purchased the home for $2.8 million in 2012, records show.

The 7,497-square-foot house was listed in May for $6 million. Valaree Byrne of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the sellers, while Margaret Moreira of Mitchell International Realty represented the buyers.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was built in 1997 on a 1.1-acre lot. The home features a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, a pool and a three-car garage with an air-conditioned gym, according to the listing.

Recently in Coral Gables, a partner at an investment firm was revealed as the buyer of Marc Anthony’s $22.4 million mansion, a wealth manager bought a waterfront mansion for $14.6 million, and the heads of an insurance company paid $5.7 million for a mansion.





