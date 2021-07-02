A partner at Tiger Global Management, an investment firm that focuses on software and financial technology, is the buyer of Marc Anthony’s Coral Gables mansion, according to sources.

John Curtius bought Anthony’s estate at 300 Costanera Road for $22.4 million in May, a spokesperson for Curtius confirmed.

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter had purchased the three-story, 21,000-square-foot estate in 2018 for $19 million. Built in 2016, It has 12 bedrooms and sits on a 1.3-acre corner waterfront lot in Cocoplum.

Curtius is at least the second Tiger Global partner to move to South Florida recently. In February, Scott Shleifer, co-founder and partner of the New York-based firm, paid nearly $123 million for an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach.

The venture capital and hedge fund firm incorporated in Florida earlier this year, listing an address at Phillips Point in West Palm Beach. Tiger Global also has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore and Bangalore.

Curtius heads software investing for the $70 billion company, according to his LinkedIn and published reports.

Anamaria Velasquez of Nexxos Realty represented Marc Anthony in the Coral Gables sale. Chad Caroll of Compass represented Curtius.

Rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great-great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí, developed the estate. The property, with 480 feet of waterfront, was designed by Rafael Portuondo and includes a wine cellar, swimming pool and staff quarters.