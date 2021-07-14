Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle sold a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale for $6 million.

Records show Yandle and his wife, Kristyn, sold the home at 530 San Marco Drive to Lev and Mariya Uretsky.

Keith Yandle is a professional hockey player for the Florida Panthers. Originally from Boston, he was drafted by the now-named Arizona Coyotes in 2005. He also played for the New York Rangers before he was traded to the Panthers in 2016. He signed a seven-year, $44 million contract with the Panthers that year, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Yandles bought the 6,494-square-foot Fort Lauderdale house in 2016 for $4.6 million, records show.

The home was listed in June for $5.9 million. Alicia and Jeffrey Walker of Walker Realty and Investments represented the sellers, while Chad Carroll of Compass represented the buyers.

Built in 2015, property records show the house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half-bathrooms.

The property also features an elevator, putting green and 100 feet of water frontage with a 10,000-pound boat lift, according to the listing.

Among other recent sales in Fort Lauderdale, Canadian TV personality Michael Wekerle sold a waterfront mansion for $16.5 million, the co-founders of a mortgage lender sold a waterfront vacation home for $6 million, and Patrick Bet-David paid a record $20.4 million for a waterfront mansion.