What does a billionaire co-founder of one of the world’s largest private equity firms do after stepping down from his role?

Buy a mansion in Miami Beach, of course.

Apollo Global Management’s Josh Harris bought the home from Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International and executive chairman of WeWork.

The deal closed for $32.3 million, according to as-yet-unpublished property records obtained by The Real Deal. Sources confirmed the buyer is Harris, which was first reported by the New York Post.

Before Claure purchased it, the 9,400-square-foot mansion at 2060 North Bay Road was previously owned by former Miami Heat player Rony Seikaly.

Claure, who is also a partner in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer team co-owned by soccer superstar David Beckham, acquired the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in 2010. Claure’s MCL Real Estate paid $11.5 million for the mansion, which was built in 2005.

Alejandro Diaz Bazan and Danny Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker’s Jills Zeder Group, who declined to comment, brokered the off-market sale to Harris.

Harris, who is worth about $5.5 billion, co-founded the multibillion-dollar global asset management firm with Leon Black and Marc Rowan. Harris stepped down in May and remained on the board of directors and the executive board, according to a release from Apollo. Black had previously stepped down following an investigation into his ties to the late sex offender and disgraced financer Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, Claure bought a teardown farther up the same street at 5212 North Bay Road, paying $11.1 million for the waterfront property, with plans to build a new mansion.