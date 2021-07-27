Open Menu

Grupo Marquise co-founder sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $27M

Nearly 11K sf home was asking $28M

Miami /
Jul.July 27, 2021 05:31 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Brazilian businessman Jose Carlos Pontes sold his waterfront Hibiscus Island mansion for $26.5 million.

A trust managed by Ruddman Clarke Davis purchased the property at 370 South Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach, records show. It financed the deal with a $15.9 million loan from J.P. Morgan.

Pontes co-founded Grupo Marquise, a Brazilian conglomerate involved in construction, hospitality, retail and infrastructure, according to its website and published reports.

Top Bridge LLC, led by Pontes and managed by Denise Marinho De Andrade, had the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home on the market for nearly $28 million. The 10,754-square-foot mansion was designed by architect Reinaldo Borges.

Mariana Niro with Douglas Elliman was the listing agent, and Liz Hogan of Compass represented the buyer.

The home, with two heated pools, a cabana, outdoor kitchen and bar, sits on a nearly half-acre lot with 122 feet of water frontage. Raymond Jungles designed the landscaping.

Property records show the land last sold for $2.5 million in 2009. The mansion was built in 2016.

Luxury home sales in Miami Beach and other waterfront cities have soared in recent months.

In May, mortgage magnate Ronald Leonhardt Jr. flipped two next-door waterfront properties on Hibiscus Island for a combined $27 million, after buying them earlier in the year for $19.8 million.

Also on Hibiscus Island this year, Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo bought a spec home for $7.8 million, marking a record for non-waterfront homes. And jewelry designer Paul Morelli purchased a waterfront mansion for $17.5 million.





