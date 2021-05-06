Open Menu

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M

Oladipo joined the Heat in March as part of a multi-player trade

Miami
May 06, 2021
By Katherine Kallergis
Victor Oladipo joined the Miami Heat earlier this year. (Getty)

Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo scored a Miami Beach spec home for $7.8 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The deal marks a record for a non-waterfront home in Miami Beach. The previous record was $6.5 million for a nearby Hibiscus Island home in February as well as for a North Bay Road home in April.

Oladipo, whose full name is Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo, bought the 6,900-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom house at 65 South Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach, according to sources.

Property records show JC65 LLC sold the home. The entity is controlled by Great Goats LLC and HVK Investments LLC, tied to builder Hossein Jalali and investors Rebecca Besson and Stuart Cooper.

The Hibiscus Island home sits on a 0.3-acre lot and was completed last year. It was on the market with Jelena Khurana, of Julian Johnston’s team at the Corcoran Group. Nabeel Ansari of Prime Properties International LLC represented the buyer. Khurana declined to comment.

Oladipo has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. He was traded to the Heat in March, in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley.

His new Miami Beach home features two master suites and three en-suite bedrooms, a pool and a pool house, according to the listing.

Luxury homes on and off the water have been selling left and right throughout South Florida.

The waterfront Coconut Grove home of former Miami Heat player LeBron James recently sold for $12.8 million.





