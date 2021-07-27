Open Menu

Prayers answered? Related Companies closes on church site for planned office tower in downtown West Palm

NY developer plans 25-story high-rise in the Okeechobee Business District

Miami /
Jul.July 27, 2021 04:43 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related Companies Chairman Stephen Ross with One Flagler (Related, Getty)

Related Companies Chairman Stephen Ross with One Flagler (Related, Getty)

The Related Companies closed on the site of a planned 25-story office tower in downtown West Palm Beach, marking progress for a project that is years in the making.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist in West Palm sold the property at 134 and 142 Lakeview Avenue and 809 South Flagler Drive to Related’s RUD 1 Flagler LLC for $20.1 million, records show.

The sale includes the church, which was built in 1928 and designed by architect Julian Abele, and nearby land totaling about 2.5 acres.

The New York developer, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, is planning a 266,000-square-foot Class A tower on the site, designed by architect David Childs of Skidmore, Owens & Merrill LLP.

The project, called One Flagler, will include 250,000 square feet of office, 11,000 square feet for a flagship restaurant, 5,000 square feet of retail, nearly 1.3 acres of green space, and a reading room that will be open to the public, as well as members of the church, according to Related’s website. Related will keep the church.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, according to a statement from Related Southeast partner Gopal Rajegowda. The office building could be delivered in late 2023. The site overlooks the Lake Worth Lagoon and the island of Palm Beach.

Related had proposed building One Flagler prior to the city approving an Okeechobee Business District in 2018. Before that, zoning in the area limited height to five stories.

Related has doubled down on West Palm Beach. The company made two big office purchases in the city this year, including the $175 million acquisition of CityPlace Tower and the $282 million acquisition of the Phillips Point office towers.

Last year, it scored a $140 million construction loan from MSD Capital in 2020 to finish the 20-story 360 Rosemary, which topped off in September.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRelated Companieswest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel had received nearly 30 noise violations (Carma Connected, Getty)
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    Too much of a good time? David Grutman and Pharrell’s Goodtime Hotel could lose entertainment permit
    Grover Corlew principal Mark Corlew with Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton (Grover Corlew)
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    The partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    James "Jimmy" Finkelstein and Pamela Gross with 622 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach (Getty, Modern Living Group)
    Media power couple buys West Palm Beach condo for $6M
    Media power couple buys West Palm Beach condo for $6M
    The $10 million West Palm Beach property (Douglas Elliman)
    Auto insurance honcho buys West Palm Beach mansion for $10M
    Auto insurance honcho buys West Palm Beach mansion for $10M
    Moishe Mana and the downtown parking lot he purchased (Google Maps, Getty)
    Moishe Mana expands downtown Miami assemblage with $12M purchase
    Moishe Mana expands downtown Miami assemblage with $12M purchase
    Tricera co-founders and managing principals Scott Sherman and Ben Mandell with One Clearlake office tower (Tricera Capital)
    Tricera Capital, partners buy West Palm Beach office tower for $61M
    Tricera Capital, partners buy West Palm Beach office tower for $61M
    Vice President of investments at Marcus & Millichap C. Todd Everett and The Galleria International (Everett, The Galleria)
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.