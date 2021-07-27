Open Menu

South Florida by the numbers: Play ball

Miami /
Jul.July 27, 2021 10:30 AM
By Master Brokers Forum
Corey Dickerson, Mike Piazza and Derek Jeter with the Miami baseball stadium (Getty)

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Now that they have South Florida’s sports landscape all to themselves for a little while, this is an ideal opportunity to check in on the Miami Marlins’ latest dealings in local business and real estate. While the team itself has struggled on the field this season (last in its division at the time of this writing), Marlins owners, current players, and former players have knocked out a few personal home sale home runs. The franchise also landed a new stadium naming rights sponsor of a big player in the competitive mortgage industry. Let’s call the balls and strikes in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

1.9

Acreage of Coral Gables lot recently purchased by 625 Leucadendra LLC (at that address), which uses the same post office box utilized by Hall of Famer and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. (The PO box is also used by Jeter Publishing, a company he incorporated in Florida.) The company paid $16.6 million for the waterfront home lot, which offers 325 linear feet of waterfront, with a dock and seawall, and room for a home of about 20,000 square feet. [SFBJ]

$22.5 million

Price recently paid for Jeter’s former Tampa Bay home, marking a record sales price for the region. The 22,000-square-foot house features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, eight half-bathrooms, a wine cellar, movie theater, gym, six-car air conditioned garage, and guest quarters. (The Davis Islands mansion had been rented to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.) [TheRealDeal]

3,292

Square footage of Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach unit owned by Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson, listed in April for $2.7 million. The loft features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom with a den, featuring Piero Lissoni-designed kitchen and bathrooms and a spacious terrace with summer kitchen and Jacuzzi. [ProfileMiami]

Less than $10 million

According to an unnamed Major League Baseball source, the annual fee that was likely agreed to by mortgage giant loanDepot for naming rights to the Marlins’ baseball stadium. The multi-year deal was formally announced in March (minus the financial terms). Between this arrangement and a new television network deal, the Marlins now have what Jeter called financial “foundational pillars” in place. [MiamiHerald]

5

Number of games Hall of Famer Mike Piazza played for the then-“Florida” Marlins in 1998, after he was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers (and before being traded again, to the New York Mets.) Piazza and his wife, Alicia, recently sold their waterfront Sunset Islands home for $15 million, after putting it on the market for $18.5 million in 2017. The buyers were Major Food Group co-founder and co-owner Jeffrey Zalaznick and his wife, Alison, who had been renting the mansion prior to closing on it. [TheRealDeal]

This column is produced by the Master Brokers Forum, a network of South Florida’s elite real estate professionals where membership is by invitation only and based on outstanding production, as well as ethical and professional behavior.

