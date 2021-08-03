Open Menu

Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell Star Island mansion next to Diddy for $35M

Bayfront estate sold for full asking price

Miami /
Aug.August 03, 2021 03:46 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gloria and Emilio Estefan with the Star Island mansion (Getty, One Star Island)

Gloria and Emilio Estefan with the Star Island mansion (Getty, One Star Island)

More than five years after initially listing a property, the Estefans got on their feet and made a sale happen.

And the buyer appears to be a celebrity, property records indicate.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan sold their Star Island “guest house,” a nearly 8,000-square-foot estate at 1 Star Island Drive, to an LLC managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group in West Hollywood. The property traded for its most recent asking price of $35 million.

The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom house is at the entrance to Star Island and immediately adjacent to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mansion. The rapper and entrepreneur owns his home through an LLC that is managed by Tarik Brooks, president of Combs Enterprises.

The buyer of the Estefans’ home is also managed by Brooks, as well as by Margaret Stephens, controller at Tri Star. The entity financed the purchase with a $20.7 million loan from Bank of America.

Tri Star’s clients have included Jennifer Lopez, Combs, Britney Spears and Steven Tyler. The firm is led by founder and CEO Lou Taylor.

The Estefans first listed the property, called Nena’s Villa, in 2015 for $40 million. The music power couple lives in the waterfront mansion nearby at 39 Star Island Drive.

The bayfront home at 1 Star Island sits on a 1.3-acre lot with 240 feet of water frontage, a pool and spa, and a dock. It features a two-story home and a separate guest house.

Jill Eber with Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group represented the Estefans. Todd Nordstrom of Compass represented the buyer. Both sides declined to comment.

Star Island is experiencing a surge in sales and leasing activity that started last summer.

Earlier this year, nutrition power couple Roger and Sloan Barnett purchased the estate at 46 Star Island Drive for $38 million.

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatemiami beachStar Island

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The lot where the former Champlain Towers South once stood (Getty)
    Offering memorandum coming for Surfside collapse site
    Offering memorandum coming for Surfside collapse site
    Developer Robert Finvarb, TPG CEO Jon Winkelried and AC Hotel Miami Beach (Finvarb, TPG, Marriott)
    Robert Finvarb sells AC Hotel Miami Beach to TPG
    Robert Finvarb sells AC Hotel Miami Beach to TPG
    5515 Pine Tree Drive (Compass / Howard Chase Real Estate)
    Montreal developer pays $6M for waterfront Pine Tree Drive teardown
    Montreal developer pays $6M for waterfront Pine Tree Drive teardown
    The current Miami Beach North Shore library with Mayor Dan Gelber (Google Maps, Gelber)
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    Eighty Seven Park next to the collapsed Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Condo tower Eighty Seven Park, Collins Avenue still closed amid concerns of possible street collapse
    Condo tower Eighty Seven Park, Collins Avenue still closed amid concerns of possible street collapse
    Ronny Finvarb with the proposed hotel (GEK Architecture)
    Sunset Harbour’s new zoning district bans Ronny Finvarb’s planned hotel, allows taller offices
    Sunset Harbour’s new zoning district bans Ronny Finvarb’s planned hotel, allows taller offices
    DataDirect Networks President Paul Bloch, Oceanfirst Realty principal Eddy Chabli and renderings of the house Bloch plans to build (DDN, Kobi Karp Architecture)
    Tech mogul Paul Bloch buys waterfront Miami Beach lot, plans mansion
    Tech mogul Paul Bloch buys waterfront Miami Beach lot, plans mansion
    800 Lincoln Road building and Restaurateur Gregory Galy (Tricap, LinkedIn)
    Mila restaurant to add entertainment venue on Lincoln Road
    Mila restaurant to add entertainment venue on Lincoln Road
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.