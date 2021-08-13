Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Televisa sold the U.S. headquarters building of its Televisa International in Virginia Gardens for $12.8 million.

Records show an affiliate of Grupo Televisa sold the office building at 6355 Northwest 36th Street to Las Mercedes Holding III, managed by Marlon Munoz and Jorge L. Raad. The buyer financed the deal with a $10 million loan from City National Bank of Florida.

State corporate records show Raad and Munoz are linked to Miami-based Clinica Las Mercedes, a health care and senior health care provider, according to its website.

The six-story, 222,354-square-foot building, built in 1978, is on a 3-acre lot, according to property records. Other tenants of the Virginia Gardens building include Seacoast Construction and social services organization Americans for Immigrant Justice.

Grupo Televisa, started and owned by the Azcárraga family, is a Spanish-language multimedia company that airs most of its programming in the U.S. on Univision. Emilio Azcárraga Jean is the CEO.

Last year, Univision sold a nearly 18-acre development tract in Miramar to a buyer linked to BBX Capital and CC Homes for $39 million.

The deal comes amid several recent office sales. In downtown Miami, a joint venture among CP Group as well as funds managed by Rialto Capital Management and Sabal Capital Partners bought the One Biscayne Tower for $225 million in June.