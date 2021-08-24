Open Menu

Alta Developers pays $23M for mixed-use dev site in Hollywood

Construction on 452-unit multifamily project is expected to start by year-end 2022

Miami /
Aug.August 24, 2021 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of project at 401 North Federal Highway in Hollywood and Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto (Courtesy of CFE Architect, Alta)

Renderings of project at 401 North Federal Highway in Hollywood and Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto (Courtesy of CFE Architect, Alta)

Raimundo Onetto’s Alta Developers paid $23 million for a mixed-use site just north of Young Circle in Hollywood.

The Miami-based developer plans a pair of 18-story towers with 452 apartments on 2.4 acres, according to a news release. The property is at 401 North Federal Highway.

Records show seller Hollywood on the Golf is affiliated with Aventura-based real estate lender Conkreta Group.

Construction is expected to start by the end of 2022.

This would be Alta’s first Hollywood venture, as the residential developer most recently has been focusing on Miami-Dade County.

Alta originally planned its 198-unit, 12-story Quadro project in the Miami Design District as a rental tower, but switched it to condos in 2020. Units start at $300,000.

Alta’s completed multifamily projects include the first phase of EON Squared with 208 units in Fort Lauderdale, and the six-building Pacifica Boynton Beach with 324 units, according to its website.

Hollywood, and especially the area near the Young Circle roundabout, has caught the eye of developers in recent years.

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners plans a 25-story, 362-unit apartment project on the southeast end of Young Circle. It bought the development site, consisting of the Bread Building and adjacent lots, for $11 million in June.

BTI Partners also wants to build a pair of residential towers on the site of the Young Circle Shopping Center, with shops, restaurants, office space and a skywalk connecting the towers.

It is no surprise developers are opting for multifamily, as the market is benefiting from pent-up demand. By mid-2021, the region boasted a 7.9 percent annual rent increase year-over-year, according to Berkadia.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyhollywoodmultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Office America Group Founder and CEO Ricardo Hernandez with a rendering of Deco Green (The Martin Architectural Group)
    Deco Green multifamily, mixed-use project in Lake Worth Beach moves forward
    Deco Green multifamily, mixed-use project in Lake Worth Beach moves forward
    Soaring apartment demand leads rents to jump 10% to 24% across the region, pricing out locals who can’t compete with out-of-staters (iStock)
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    From top to bottom: Bascom Co-Founders and Principals Derek Chen, David Kim and Jerry Fink with the apartment complex (Bascom)
    Bascom, Leste buy Lauderhill apartments for $79M
    Bascom, Leste buy Lauderhill apartments for $79M
    The Dorsey project by Related Group in Wynwood and 2600 Sawgrass Mills Circle (Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    Covenant Capital Group buys Tamarac apartments for $69M
    Covenant Capital Group buys Tamarac apartments for $69M
    Covenant Capital Group buys Tamarac apartments for $69M
    Related Group's Jon Paul Perez and Jorge Perez with the New River Yacht Club apartments (Related)
    Related Group sells downtown Fort Lauderdale apartments for $85M
    Related Group sells downtown Fort Lauderdale apartments for $85M
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    RAM buys Boca Raton apartment complex for $20M
    RAM buys Boca Raton apartment complex for $20M
    RAM buys Boca Raton apartment complex for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.