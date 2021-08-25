Open Menu

Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M

Buyer is owner and president of Belcorp, a door-to-door cosmetics company that operates in the U.S. and 14 Latin American countries

Miami /
Aug.August 25, 2021 03:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Eduardo Belmont Anderson with the Key Biscayne property (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty, Belmont)

A Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul paid $14.6 million for a waterfront home in Key Biscayne.

An entity managed by Eduardo Belmont Anderson, owner and president of Belcorp, a door-to-door cosmetics company, bought the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house at 610 South Mashta Drive, records show.

The sellers are Miami banking executive Fernando Perez Hickman and his wife Maria Del Carmen Escolar, a real estate agent who handled the listing herself, according to Zillow.

Anderson’s BelCorp sells its products in the U.S. and 14 Latin American countries through hundreds of thousands of beauty consultants who operate from their homes and in their neighborhoods, according to the company’s website. Anderson currently has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The 6,490-square-foot home has a private deck with a boatlift, according to the listing. The house, which draws inspiration from French Riviera properties, was originally built in 1969 as a 3,462-square-foot home. Another 3,140 square feet were added in 1987, property records show. Hickman and Escolar remodeled the house in 2019 to include modern features, a wine cellar and a fully equipped gym, according to the listing.

Feathers Capital Group, an entity managed by Hickman, bought the home for $7.1 million in 2016. The deed was transferred to Hickman and Escolar in 2020, the same year he left his position as vice-chairman of Iberia Bank.

On the same street, Venezuelan oil tycoon Alan Viergutz recently sold a waterfront mansion at 500 South Mashta Drive for $17.4 million to the trustee of The 500 South Mashta Land Trust.

Anderson’s new home is about a mile south of another waterfront home recently purchased by German TV personality Alexandra Klim-Wiren and Carl M. Wiren. Their entity, Mawk Property LLC, bought the house at 260 Harbor Drive for $14.9 million.

The three properties are located on the west side of Key Biscayne. On the east side of the island, biotech entrepreneur Dr. Christoph Westphal and his wife recently paid $18 million for a waterfront penthouse at Oceana Key Biscayne at 360 Ocean Drive.





