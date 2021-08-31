Open Menu

Miami condo sales fall to $120M in last week of August

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to nearly $6M

Miami /
Aug.August 31, 2021 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The top sale last week was for $5.7M (Turnberry Ocean Club)

The top sale last week was for $5.7M (Turnberry Ocean Club)

The typically slow month of August ended with Miami-Dade condo sales on the decline.

Total condo sales dollar volume surpassed $120 million, down from $148 million the week before. Sales fell to 180 units from 226 units the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $668,000, up from about $640,500.

The top sale was for unit 4104 at Turnberry Ocean Club. The Sunny Isles Beach condo, on the market for 150 days, traded for about $5.7 million, or nearly $1,600 per square foot. The listing agent was Diane Cohen, and the buyer’s agent was Mariana Fontanarrosa.

The $5.4 million trade of unit 4302 at Santa Maria in Brickell marked the second most expensive sale. It sold for $849 per square foot after six days on the Multiple Listing Service. Carmen De Jongh was the listing agent, and Gary Hennes represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

Most expensive

Turnberry Ocean Club #4104 | 150 days on market | $5,7M | $1,577 psf | Listing agent: Diane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Mariana Fontanarrosa

Least expensive

4000 Building #2706 | 245 days on market | $2.4M | $512 psf | Listing agents: Richard Goihman | Buyer’s agent: Nicole Shein

Most days on market

Porsche Design Tower #2901 | 542 days on market | $5M | $1,194 psf | Listing agent: Sharon Galsky Loi | Buyer’s agent: Sarah Gozlan

Fewest days on market

Turnberry Ocean Colony #1001 | 1 day on market | $2.5M | $901 psf | Listing and buyer’s agent: Lana Bell





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosMiami-Dade Countyturnberry ocean clubWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah
    RAM buys Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah for $18M
    RAM buys Lago Mar apartments in Hialeah for $18M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach trades for nearly $50M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach trades for nearly $50M
    Office building by Lincoln Road in Miami Beach trades for nearly $50M
    Rendering of the Legacy Hotel & Residences and exam room (Legacy Hotel & Residences)
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    The Milestone Group's Jeffrey Goldberg and Robert Landin with Emerald Palms (Milestone, Emerald Palms via Grand Peaks)
    Milestone Group pays $107M for Emerald Palms apartments near Zoo Miami
    Milestone Group pays $107M for Emerald Palms apartments near Zoo Miami
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Eduardo Belmont Anderson with the Key Biscayne property (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty, Belmont)
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff with the restaurant property (Witkoff, Crexi)
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    The $12 million condo at Setai Miami Beach (Compass)
    Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Setai closing
    Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Setai closing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.