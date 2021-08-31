The typically slow month of August ended with Miami-Dade condo sales on the decline.

Total condo sales dollar volume surpassed $120 million, down from $148 million the week before. Sales fell to 180 units from 226 units the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $668,000, up from about $640,500.

The top sale was for unit 4104 at Turnberry Ocean Club. The Sunny Isles Beach condo, on the market for 150 days, traded for about $5.7 million, or nearly $1,600 per square foot. The listing agent was Diane Cohen, and the buyer’s agent was Mariana Fontanarrosa.

The $5.4 million trade of unit 4302 at Santa Maria in Brickell marked the second most expensive sale. It sold for $849 per square foot after six days on the Multiple Listing Service. Carmen De Jongh was the listing agent, and Gary Hennes represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

Most expensive

Turnberry Ocean Club #4104 | 150 days on market | $5,7M | $1,577 psf | Listing agent: Diane Cohen | Buyer’s agent: Mariana Fontanarrosa

Least expensive

4000 Building #2706 | 245 days on market | $2.4M | $512 psf | Listing agents: Richard Goihman | Buyer’s agent: Nicole Shein

Most days on market

Porsche Design Tower #2901 | 542 days on market | $5M | $1,194 psf | Listing agent: Sharon Galsky Loi | Buyer’s agent: Sarah Gozlan

Fewest days on market

Turnberry Ocean Colony #1001 | 1 day on market | $2.5M | $901 psf | Listing and buyer’s agent: Lana Bell