Open Menu

Michelle Simkins, Matthew Sidman flip waterfront Allison Island home for $9M

Miami Beach attorney sold the house in March for about $5M

Miami /
Sep.September 03, 2021 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michelle Simkins and the waterfront Allison Island home (Getty, Estately / Compass Florida)

Michelle Simkins and the waterfront Allison Island home (Getty, Estately / Compass Florida)

A company tied to Michelle Simkins flipped a waterfront Allison Island home in Miami Beach for $9.1 million, about $4 million more than it last sold for in March.

Property records show 6525 Allison LLC, led by Simkins and Matthew Sidman of investment firm Three Bays Capital, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 6525 Allison Road to a trust managed by City National Bank.

Simkins is the daughter of the late Leon Simkins, CEO of Simkins Industries, a paper products company that was based in Miami Beach. She is married to Rubell Hotels’ Jason Rubell.

The 3,558-square-foot Allison Island home last sold in early March for $5.1 million. It hit the market the following month for just under $9 million. Weeks later the price was increased to $9.3 million.

Nancy Batchelor and Simone Weissman Stein of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the seller. Ryan Mendell of Maxwell E Realty represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Price hikes and flips have become more common in South Florida due to low inventory of high-end homes. In August, an oceanfront Golden Beach home sold for its full asking price of $8.2 million, nearly 45 percent more than its previous sale in late December.

Attorney Jonathan Beloff and his wife, Marisue, sold the Allison Island house in March. The Beloffs had owned the Mediterranean-style home since 1985.

The house, built in 1937, sits on a 0.4-acre lot with 75 feet of waterfront and a private dock.

In July, the family that founded and sold Swiss Watch International purchased a waterfront mansion on Allison Island for $14.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Allison Islandhome salesmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    122 West Dilido Drive (Douglas Elliman)
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Alejandro Diaz Bazan and Andres Isaias of Andian Group with the property (Bazan)
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Christopher Coudron and Benjamin Ling with 135 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach (Bling, LinkedIn, Jeff Miller, One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Mickey Drexler and 4434 N Bay Road (Getty)
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    Jonathan Rollo and Joseph Gonzalez with the waterfront property (Getty, Jorge Sosa / One Sotheby’s International Realty
    Enough room for a gym? Barry’s CEO buys waterfront North Bay Village home
    Enough room for a gym? Barry’s CEO buys waterfront North Bay Village home
    From left: Ranee Bartolacci, Nir Meir, the Sunset Islands mansion and Mathieu Massa  (Getty, Google Maps, Mr. Hospitality)
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Site of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse (Getty)
    Land swap to create memorial on Surfside collapse site becomes a viable option
    Land swap to create memorial on Surfside collapse site becomes a viable option
    Clark Beaty sells oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion for $64M
    Clark Beaty sells oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion for $64M
    Clark Beaty sells oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion for $64M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.