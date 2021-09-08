A $7.5 million sale at Palazzo Della Luna on the exclusive Fisher Island marked the priciest condo closing last week.

Total condo sales dollar volume surpassed $199 million, up from $120 million the week before. Sales surged to 302 units from 180 units the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $660,000, down from about $668,000.

Unit 6822 at the high-end Fisher Island building traded for $7.5 million, or more than $2,000 per square foot. The condo was on the market for 19 days before it sold. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Dennis Carvajal brought the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at Monad Terrace, a new boutique condo development in Miami Beach. Unit 12F traded for $6.6 million, or $2,483 per square foot. Ann Nortmann represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna #6822 | 19 days on market | $7.5M | $2,072 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dennis Carvajal

Least expensive

Ritz Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach #2002 | 89 days on market | $3.6M | $1,678 psf | Listing agent: Nora Bertisch | Buyer’s agent: Claudia De Sao Jose Negri

Most days on market

Ritz Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach #3205 | 383 days on market | $5.1M | $1,401 psf | Listing agent: Alp Demren | Buyer’s agent: Fredi Soto

Fewest days on market

Monad Terrace #12F | 1 day on market | $6.6M | $2,483 psf | Listing agent: Ann Nortmann | Buyer’s agent: Irene Arditi

Monad Terrace #11F | 1 day on market | $6.4M | $2,408 psf | Listing agent: Ann Nortmann | Buyer’s agent: Minette Schwartz

1500 Ocean Drive Condo #1001 | 1 day on market | $3.9M | $1,659 psf | Listing agent: Ines Flax | Buyer’s agent: Luba Dewitt