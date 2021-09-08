Joe’s Pizza I Wynwood 25

New York classic Joe’s Pizza is opening its first Miami location at the mixed-use project Wynwood 25.

The family owned and operated pizzeria inked a 1,758-square-foot, long-term lease at the multifamily-retail building, according to a news release. It is planning to open in spring 2022.

Joe Pozzuoli, of Naples, Italy, founded the pizzeria in 1975 in New York. At 84 years old, Pozzuoli still owns and runs the flagship location. Joe’s Pizza also is known as a “Greenwich Village institution.”

Pozzuoliu’s son, Joe, and grandchildren Sal and Pino Vitale are part of the ownership and operations team in Miami, according to the release.

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group, based in Coconut Grove, and New York-based East End Capital, led by co-founders Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz, developed the 289-unit Wynwood 25. The 10-story building at 240 NW 25th Street includes 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Other food-and-beverage tenants include Japanese restaurant Uchi Miami, Danny Meyer-backed Salt & Straw, Bartaco and Dogfish Head Miami, according to the release.

Tony Arellano and Joe Fernandez of Dwntwn Realty Advisors represented the Wynwood 25 ownership group in the Joe’s Pizza lease. Dwntwn also is leasing the next-door Wynwood Annex office building, also developed by Related and East End.

Jared Robins of Inhouse Commercial and John Ellis of Newmark represented the tenant in the deal.

Reef Technology I Bridge Point 595 in Davie

Logistics hubs provider Reef Technology, through an affiliate, inked a 47,316-square-foot lease at Bridge Point 595 industrial complex in Davie.

Keith Graves and Joseph Byrnes of Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International represented the landlord, Bridge 595 LLC, according to a news release. The limited liability company ties to Chicago-based Bridge Industrial, which developed the three-building industrial complex at 2650, 2700 and 2750 Bridge Way. Reef Technology rented at 2750 Bridge Way.

Ricardo Lazoff with Maven Realty represented the tenant.

Miami-based Reef Technology, led by Aziz Ihsanoglu and Recai Hasan Ikbal, connects urban centers across the U.S. and Canada to local food and service providers. It also is growing in Europe. The group essentially creates micro-distribution, last-block fulfillment centers amid communities, according to its website. It also offers neighborhood kitchens where national chains and local chefs can prepare, distribute and expand food concepts.

Reef Technology has 4,500 locations and a team of 15,000.

Bridge Industrial, co-founded in 2000 by CEO Steve Poulos, bought the Bridge Point 595 development site in 2019 for $36.9 million, and shortly after scored a $60.28 million construction loan. Berger Commercial Realty facilitated the land sale to Bridge.

Buildings 1 and 2 are each 290,295 square feet, and Building 3 is 96,724 square feet, according to the release. The complex has 32-foot clear ceiling heights, dock-high loading, 54-foot column spacing and 60-foot speed bays.

Sweetgreen I Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach

Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen healthy dining restaurant is opening at Rosemary Square in downtown West Palm Beach.

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies, based in New York, developed the mixed-use Rosemary Square in 2000, originally named City Place, and embarked on a major facelift of the center in recent years.

Ross, a majority owner of the Miami Dolphins, over the past year has invested heavily in downtown West Palm Beach Class A office space, both scooping up existing towers and developing new ones.

Sweetgreen, which traces its roots to Georgetown in Washington, D.C., will open its 60-seat restaurant in November, according to The Palm Beach Post. The brand, which is known as a fast-casual salad eatery, has 130 locations, including three in Miami.