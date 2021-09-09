Chicken Kitchen founder Christian de Berdouare has flown the coop.

De Berdouare and his wife, former TV journalist Jennifer Valoppi, sold their waterfront spec mansion at 5004 North Bay Road, The Real Deal has learned.

The couple sold the seven-bedroom, 12,804-square-foot home for $29.5 million. The three-story, modern mansion was built in 2016. De Berdouare paid $1.2 million for the half-acre property in 2012. The house had been on and off the market for years, asking as much as $35.9 million in 2014. It had been rented out over the years, including to the Real Housewives of New York in 2019.

The buyer is Vinnijarvi Florida Limited Partnership, according to a source. The entity is linked to Stalin Bharti of Toronto. Bharti is likely Canadian businessman Stan Bharti, who founded the merchant bank Forbes & Manhattan.

The estate includes a waterfront pool and a pool on the rooftop, which is no longer allowed by code.

De Berdouare owns Chicken Kitchen, a local chain of fast casual chicken restaurants. The longtime North Bay Road resident lives up the street from the spec mansion, at 5750 North Bay Road. Last year, he was caught on camera allegedly stealing and destroying his neighbor’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign sign, according to documentary filmmaker Billy Corben, who shared a copy of the police report and 911 call on Twitter.

In November, de Berdouare and Valoppi sold the lot they owned at 5860 North Bay Road to developer Jarrett Posner for nearly $11 million. The waterfront property was once home to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.

Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny of the Bill and Bryan Team at Douglas Elliman brokered the latest off-market deal. They declined to comment.

North Bay Road has seen a surge in high-end home sales. Retail investor Mickey Drexler recently acquired more waterfront land next to his mansion, paying $16.5 million for the house at 4434 North Bay Road.

In July, Josh Harris, billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, paid $32.3 million for the mansion at 2060 North Bay Road. Marcelo Claure, CEO of Softbank Group International and executive chairman of WeWork, sold the house.