Open Menu

Fresh off Lionheart SPAC merger, John Ruiz drops $25M on Gables Estates mansion

14K sf property down street from another large estate Ruiz and wife Sandra own

Miami /
Sep.September 10, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Ruiz with 530 Arvida Parkway (LPG for One Sotheby’s International Realty, John Ruiz)

John Ruiz with 530 Arvida Parkway (LPG for One Sotheby’s International Realty, John Ruiz)

Prominent Miami attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Ruiz paid $25 million for a waterfront mansion in Gables Estates, The Real Deal has learned.

Aviation parts company owner Randy Fiorenza and his wife, Sandra, sold the 14,433-square-foot, eight-bedroom property at 830 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables to Ruiz, according to sources. It’s down the street from another huge estate Ruiz owns.

Randy and Sandra Fiorenza

Randy and Sandra Fiorenza

Ruiz founded MSP Recovery Law Firm and MSP Recovery, which helps recover Medicare and Medicaid healthcare payments. In July, MSP Recovery merged with Ophir Sternberg’s special purpose acquisition company Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II. The deal valued Ruiz’s stake at nearly $23 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Ruiz’s new two-story estate in Coral Gables, designed by Ramon Pacheco, features marble walls, carved stone elements, Venetian plaster, crystal chandeliers and a 600-bottle custom wine cellar. The property includes a new seawall, dock, guest quarters and a waterfront pool.

530 Arvida Parkway (LPG for One Sotheby’s International Realty)

530 Arvida Parkway (LPG for One Sotheby’s International Realty)

Sandra Fiorenza, an agent with One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented herself and her husband in the deal. The property was most recently asking $25.9 million. Alex Pirez of Mocca Real Estate represented the buyer.

The Fiorenzas paid $7.3 million for the property in 2007. He and his wife built the home the following year. Randall Fiorenza owns Pan Am Flight Academy and is president of the aviation parts company Tiger Aircraft Trading.

Late last year, the couple paid $16 million for a unit at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island, months after selling their waterfront mansion at 340 Leucadendra Drive, also in Gables Estates, for $12.3 million.

Ruiz also owns the double-lot estate at 620 Arvida Parkway. He acquired the property from Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. for $49 million in April 2020.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesgables estateshome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jennifer Valoppi and Christian de Berdouare with 5004 North Bay Road (Getty, LPG/Douglas Elliman)
    Flying the coop: Chicken Kitchen owner sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $30M
    Flying the coop: Chicken Kitchen owner sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $30M
    PKWare CEO Spencer Kupferman with the Bay Harbor Islands home (PKWare, Compass via Douglas Elliman)
    Software honcho pays record $13M for waterfront Bay Harbor Islands home
    Software honcho pays record $13M for waterfront Bay Harbor Islands home
    Jimmy Butler, Reshma Sohoni and 8975 SW 63 Court (Getty, Google Maps)
    Swish! Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler sells Pinecrest mansion for $7M
    Swish! Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler sells Pinecrest mansion for $7M
    122 West Dilido Drive (Douglas Elliman)
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Alejandro Diaz Bazan and Andres Isaias of Andian Group with the property (Bazan)
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Michelle Simkins and the waterfront Allison Island home (Getty, Estately / Compass Florida)
    Michelle Simkins, Matthew Sidman flip waterfront Allison Island home for $9M
    Michelle Simkins, Matthew Sidman flip waterfront Allison Island home for $9M
    Christopher Coudron and Benjamin Ling with 135 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach (Bling, LinkedIn, Jeff Miller, One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Mickey Drexler and 4434 N Bay Road (Getty)
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.