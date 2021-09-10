Prominent Miami attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Ruiz paid $25 million for a waterfront mansion in Gables Estates, The Real Deal has learned.

Aviation parts company owner Randy Fiorenza and his wife, Sandra, sold the 14,433-square-foot, eight-bedroom property at 830 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables to Ruiz, according to sources. It’s down the street from another huge estate Ruiz owns.

Ruiz founded MSP Recovery Law Firm and MSP Recovery, which helps recover Medicare and Medicaid healthcare payments. In July, MSP Recovery merged with Ophir Sternberg’s special purpose acquisition company Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II. The deal valued Ruiz’s stake at nearly $23 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Ruiz’s new two-story estate in Coral Gables, designed by Ramon Pacheco, features marble walls, carved stone elements, Venetian plaster, crystal chandeliers and a 600-bottle custom wine cellar. The property includes a new seawall, dock, guest quarters and a waterfront pool.

Sandra Fiorenza, an agent with One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented herself and her husband in the deal. The property was most recently asking $25.9 million. Alex Pirez of Mocca Real Estate represented the buyer.

The Fiorenzas paid $7.3 million for the property in 2007. He and his wife built the home the following year. Randall Fiorenza owns Pan Am Flight Academy and is president of the aviation parts company Tiger Aircraft Trading.

Late last year, the couple paid $16 million for a unit at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island, months after selling their waterfront mansion at 340 Leucadendra Drive, also in Gables Estates, for $12.3 million.

Ruiz also owns the double-lot estate at 620 Arvida Parkway. He acquired the property from Leon Medical Centers founder Benjamin Leon Jr. for $49 million in April 2020.