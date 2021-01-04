Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M

The president of an aviation parts company bought a Fisher Island condo for $16 million in one of the biggest residential deals to end the year.

Records show Randall P. Fiorenza bought unit 6895 at Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive. The seller is PDS Development LLC, the developer, signed by Heinrich von Hanau. Von Hanau is the president and CEO of Fisher Island Holdings LLC, which also developed Palazzo Del Sol.

Fiorenza is the president of aviation parts company Tiger Aircraft Trading. He and his wife, Sandra, recently sold a 17,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in the Gables Estates neighborhood of Coral Gables for $12.25 million.

The Fisher Island condo sold for about $2,102 per square foot. Dora Puig represented both sides in the deal. This unit topped the list of most expensive condo sales midway through December.

According to the listing, the condo has 7,609 square feet of under-air space, and 2,507 square feet of outdoor terrace space. The east-facing unit has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

In the fall, Miami-Dade County officials approved zoning changes that would allow von Hanau to build a 57-unit, 10-story condominium building at 6 Fisher Island Drive and 12 single-family homes at 68 Fisher Island Drive.

Also on Fisher Island, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll recently sold a 6,170-square-foot condo that once belonged to Oprah Winfrey for $20 million.