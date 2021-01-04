Open Menu

Aviation honcho buys Fisher Island condo for $16M

Buyers sold a 17K sf mansion in Gables Estates last year

Miami /
Jan.January 04, 2021 06:00 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Palazzo Della Luna (iStock)

Palazzo Della Luna (iStock)

The president of an aviation parts company bought a Fisher Island condo for $16 million in one of the biggest residential deals to end the year.

Records show Randall P. Fiorenza bought unit 6895 at Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive. The seller is PDS Development LLC, the developer, signed by Heinrich von Hanau. Von Hanau is the president and CEO of Fisher Island Holdings LLC, which also developed Palazzo Del Sol.

Fiorenza is the president of aviation parts company Tiger Aircraft Trading. He and his wife, Sandra, recently sold a 17,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in the Gables Estates neighborhood of Coral Gables for $12.25 million.

The Fisher Island condo sold for about $2,102 per square foot. Dora Puig represented both sides in the deal. This unit topped the list of most expensive condo sales midway through December.

According to the listing, the condo has 7,609 square feet of under-air space, and 2,507 square feet of outdoor terrace space. The east-facing unit has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

In the fall, Miami-Dade County officials approved zoning changes that would allow von Hanau to build a 57-unit, 10-story condominium building at 6 Fisher Island Drive and 12 single-family homes at 68 Fisher Island Drive.

Also on Fisher Island, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll recently sold a 6,170-square-foot condo that once belonged to Oprah Winfrey for $20 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fisher Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Palazzo Della Luna at 6800 Fisher Island Drive (Photo via Palazzo Della Luna)

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end

    Miami-Dade weekly condo sales, dollar volume up at year-end
    Zach Vella and Lionel Masson (inset) with 228 and 302 West Dilido Drive

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M

    Magic City developer Zach Vella buys waterfront Venetian Islands lots for $15M
    From left: 300 North Lake Way, 1095 North Ocean Boulevard and 8 South Lake Trail (Google Maps)

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020

    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    28 Star Island Drive and Luís Felipe Neiva Silveira (Google Maps, Linkedin)

    Brazilan startup investor buys waterfront Star Island lot

    Brazilan startup investor buys waterfront Star Island lot
    2555 Lake Avenue and Elizabeth Taylor, pictured at the house in 1949 (Getty)

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M

    Waterfront Miami Beach mansion linked to Elizabeth Taylor sells for $20M
    Nelson Gonzalez and 2515 Flamingo Drive (Felipe Ariano)

    Nelson Gonzalez sells his Miami Beach home for $6M

    Nelson Gonzalez sells his Miami Beach home for $6M
    (Google Maps, Fisher Island)

    Miami-Dade condo sales, dollar volume fall during holiday week

    Miami-Dade condo sales, dollar volume fall during holiday week
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.