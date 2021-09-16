Open Menu

Ex-Sagamore Hotel owners set North Miami record with $11M home sale

Buyers are New York transplants

Miami /
Sep.September 16, 2021 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jennifer Taplin Sazant and Neil Sazant with 1995 Northeast 118th Road (LPG for Dina Goldentayer, Getty)

Jennifer Taplin Sazant and Neil Sazant unloaded their North Miami home for $10.6 million, a record for the Sans Souci neighborhood.

The Sazants, former owners of the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, sold their home to David and April Reimer, who relocated to Miami Beach from Roslyn, New York, documents filed with Miami-Dade show.

The sale of the six-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 1995 Northeast 118th Road beat the previous Sans Souci Estates record of $9.9 million. A waterfront home at 2095 Northeast 121st Road had set that mark in 2010.

A number of records have been set since the start of the year, with home prices reaching historic highs throughout the region.

The Reimers’ two-story, 5,671-square-foot house was built in 1972 and recently renovated. A smart home, it features an open gourmet kitchen, separate guest quarters, a second-floor master suite, more than 260 feet of waterfront, two docks, a boat lift and a double Jet Ski lift. The house sits on a 0.4-acre corner lot.

Julian Cohen of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the Sazants, while Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

The Sazants paid $3.9 million for the North Miami property in 2017.

Early last year the couple paid $7 million for a waterfront property on North Bay Road and are building a home there. That July, they secured approval from the Miami Beach Design Review Board for a new two-story home being designed by Kobi Karp.





