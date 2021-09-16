Open Menu

Second-home startup Pacaso expands into South Florida

San Francisco-based firm founded by Zillow veterans is offering fractional shares of homes listed for sale in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

Miami /
Sep.September 16, 2021 09:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pacaso CEO Austin Allison and one of their Miami listings (Pacaso)

Pacaso CEO Austin Allison and one of their Miami listings (Pacaso)

Pacaso, a tech startup that buys and sells fractions of vacation homes, is launching in South Florida.

The San Francisco-based firm, led by former Zillow executives, is offering fractional shares in such properties as a waterfront Coconut Grove home listed for $6.8 million, and a $4.5 million waterfront house near downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Pacaso announced the company had raised $125 million in it’s latest funding round and will begin operating in Spain later this year. The proptech firm, which launched less than a year ago, is now valued at $1.5 billion. It counts SoftBank, Greycroft, Global Founders Capital, Crosscut and 75 & Sunny Ventures among its biggest investors.

Pacaso’s business model is geared toward making it easier for mom-and-pop investors to buy, own and sell a shared second home in luxury markets. The firm offers prospective buyers as little as a one-eighth stake in a house worth millions.

Through a network of local real estate agents, Pacaso helps investors set up limited liability companies for joint ownership, and collects fees from the buyers to manage, maintain, and facilitate access to the home, according to the release. Brokers representing Pacaso buyers receive a 3 percent commission and stock in the company as a referral equity bonus.

Josh Dotoli, a Fort Lauderdale-based broker with Compass, is among the first South Florida listing agents to work with Pacaso.

“Pacaso is going to change the game in South Florida,” Dotoli said in a statement. “We work with a lot of buyers who want to be able to buy property in the area, but whether they are priced out or dealing with limited inventory, many have traditionally not been able to enter into this very competitive market.”

According to the release, Pacaso manages $200 million of real estate on its platform and has an annualized revenue run rate of $330 million.

Pacaso CEO Austin Allison recently told The Real Deal that second-home markets are hotter than primary-home markets, despite a “cooling off” in the luxury second-home market.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Fort LauderdaleproptechTechvacation homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The assemblage in Flagler Village 
    Flagler Village Opportunity Zone dev site hits market for $31M
    Flagler Village Opportunity Zone dev site hits market for $31M
    Castro Properties President Terri Keogh and one of the Wawa's (Castro, SRS Real Estate Partners)
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    Related Group's Jon Paul Perez and Jorge Perez with the New River Yacht Club apartments (Related)
    Related Group sells downtown Fort Lauderdale apartments for $85M
    Related Group sells downtown Fort Lauderdale apartments for $85M
    Grand Hotel Fort Lauderdale and Sheridan Capital's Aaron Kurlansky (Facebook via Fort Lauderdale Grand Hotel)
    Fort Lauderdale hotel resolves foreclosure suit with $11M refi
    Fort Lauderdale hotel resolves foreclosure suit with $11M refi
    Aimco CEO Wes Powell and Laurent Morali, Charlie Kushner and Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kusher (LinkedIn via Powell, Kushner, Luarent Morali)
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach developer on the hook for nearly $3M after losing lawsuit
    Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach developer on the hook for nearly $3M after losing lawsuit
    Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach developer on the hook for nearly $3M after losing lawsuit
    Hélio Castroneves with the house (Getty, Compass via Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Hélio Castroneves parts with waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M
    Hélio Castroneves parts with waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M
    Rendering of the Westlake Winn-Dixie and Coconut Grove's CocoWalk (CocoWalk)
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.