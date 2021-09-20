Open Menu

Oak Street Capital picks up Coconut Creek Walgreens for $7M

Chicago-based real estate investment firm has bought and sold South Florida Walgreens stores the past few years

Miami /
Sep.September 20, 2021 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Oak Street Capital's Marc Zahr and Jim Hennessy with 4600 Coconut Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

Oak Street Capital’s Marc Zahr and Jim Hennessy with 4600 Coconut Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm known for buying and selling Walgreens stores picked up another one in Coconut Creek.

An affiliate of Oak Street Capital, led by Marc Zahr and Jim Hennessy, bought the retail property at 4600 Coconut Creek Parkway for $6.8 million, records show. The seller is Walgreen Company, which paid $3.7 million in 2000 for the site.

Oak Street manages commingled funds and separate accounts on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors, including public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, family offices and trusts, according to the company’s website. The firm primarily focuses on acquiring properties net-leased to investment grade-rated tenants.

Last year, Oak Street closed on roughly $1 billion of real estate acquired from struggling national retailers and leased the properties back to them. The firm also bought Sensormatic’s headquarters facility at the Park at Broken Sound in Boca Raton for $51 million.

In 2020, Oak Street was among a number of institutional investors involved in a flurry of Walgreens deals. In November, Oak Street paid Walgreen Company $7.3 million for its store in Oakland Park. Five months earlier, Oak Street sold a Delray Beach Walgreens for $8.1 million, less than a year after buying the property for $6.5 million.

Also last year, Walgreen Company sold a North Palm Beach location and a Lauderdale Lakes store to SunTrust Equity Funding for a combined $14 million.

Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group also bought a Boca Raton Walgreens store from the national retailer last year for $9.1 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Coconut CreekOak Street Capitalretailwalgreens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault (right), Dacra CEO Craig Robins and the Louis Vuitton store in Miami’s Design District
    Making it rain in Miami’s Design District
    Making it rain in Miami’s Design District
    RK Centers pays $16M for Winn-Dixie-anchored Miramar shopping plaza
    RK Centers pays $16M for Winn-Dixie-anchored Miramar shopping plaza
    RK Centers pays $16M for Winn-Dixie-anchored Miramar shopping plaza
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    Publix-anchored shopping center in Boynton Beach trades for $17M
    10660 Southwest 40th Street (Google Maps)
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    Tate Capital sells CVS Pharmacy y más location near Kendall for $16M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    ARI Financial Group CEO buys Hialeah multifamily-retail portfolio for $42M
    (Facebook via Wynwood 25 and Joe's Pizza)
    Lease roundup: New York pizzeria opening at Wynwood 25, logistics provider heading to Davie & more
    Lease roundup: New York pizzeria opening at Wynwood 25, logistics provider heading to Davie & more
    Castro Properties President Terri Keogh and one of the Wawa's (Castro, SRS Real Estate Partners)
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    Fill ’er up: Two South Florida Wawa gas station convenience stores sell for a combined $22M
    Rendering of the Legacy Hotel & Residences and exam room (Legacy Hotel & Residences)
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    Lease roundup: Blue Zones to run Legacy Hotel & Residences health and wellness hub at Miami Worldcenter & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.