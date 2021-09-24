Open Menu

Entrepreneur Adam Arviv pays $8M for Palazzo Della Luna unit

Deal equates $2,045 per sf

Miami /
Sep.September 24, 2021 03:08 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Entrepreneur Adam Arviv pays $8M for Palazzo Della Luna unit

Adam Arviv and Fisher Island (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Entrepreneur and investor Adam Arviv is the latest resident in the nation’s wealthiest ZIP code of Fisher Island, after buying a Palazzo Della Luna unit for $7.5 million.

Heinrich Von Hanau, who developed the two Palazzo condominiums on the northeast portion of the island, sold unit 6841 to Arviv, according to public records.

Palazzo Della Luna, developed in 2019, is just north of its sister condominium of Palazzo Del Sol, developed in 2016.

Arviv’s three-bedroom condo spans 3,667 square feet, property records show. He paid $2,045 per square foot.

Arviv – whose mother is South Florida philanthropist Kathryn Chesler – has ventures in the restaurant and gaming industries, among others. His LinkedIn lists his title as executive chair of Legacy Eight Gaming, a Nassau, Bahamas-based private equity firm focused on online gaming opportunities.

In 2015, he went into a venture that opened the Japanese-inspired Kasa Moto restaurant in Yorkville, Toronto, according to an Arviv family history website. Arviv partnered with Toronto businessman Mark Silver and the Kimel family, who run Chase Hospitality Group, on the restaurant.

Arviv is also a co-founder of Green Growth Brands, along with partners Joseph Schottenstein and Peter Horvath. The Schottenstein family founded retailers DSW, American Eagle Outfitters and Value City Furniture, among others.

The Palazzo condos have commanded top-dollar sales in South Florida, as Fisher Island for years has been a magnet for celebrities and famous athletes. It reportedly ranks as the richest ZIP code in the country. In some of the biggest recent deals, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and ex-New York Knick David Lee paid $18.7 million in May for a Palazzo Del Sol unit.

In June, retired stockbroker Lucille Zanghi and her husband, James Dow, bought a Palazzo Della Luna unit for $10.7 million.

Other condo buildings on Fisher Island also have attracted well-heeled buyers. Recently, Wackenhut security heir Janice Wackenhut flipped her Bayview Fisher Island penthouse for $6 million more than her purchase price a year ago. She sold it for $21.2 million in August, after paying $15 million for it last year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3750 West 16th Avenue in Hialeah (Courtesy of RG Property Group)
    KEI Properties buys Hialeah office-retail property for $8M
    KEI Properties buys Hialeah office-retail property for $8M
    Daisy Chaplin and Charles Prince with the property at 6000 North Bay Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Late Broadway legend Harold Prince’s children settle dispute over family’s North Bay Road mansion
    Late Broadway legend Harold Prince’s children settle dispute over family’s North Bay Road mansion
    I’ll take it: David Martin sells waterfront Miami Beach home to his listing agent
    I’ll take it: David Martin sells waterfront Miami Beach home to his listing agent
    I’ll take it: David Martin sells waterfront Miami Beach home to his listing agent
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Surfside site’s stalking horse bidder signed contract, auction slated for February as claims could reach $1B
    Fortune International Realty’s former Miami office sells for $8M
    Fortune International Realty’s former Miami office sells for $8M
    Fortune International Realty’s former Miami office sells for $8M
    South Florida residential sales rose in August, but single-family closings fell across the tri-county region. (iStock)
    South Florida single-family home sales decline in August as inventory shrinks
    South Florida single-family home sales decline in August as inventory shrinks
    Waterfront condo project approved for Fort Lauderdale’s barrier island
    Waterfront condo project approved for Fort Lauderdale’s barrier island
    Waterfront condo project approved for Fort Lauderdale’s barrier island
    10100 Northwest 25th Street in Doral, Florida and Seagis Property Group's Bradlee Lord (Google Maps, Cornell)
    Seagis Property Group buys logistics firm’s Doral facility for $19M
    Seagis Property Group buys logistics firm’s Doral facility for $19M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.