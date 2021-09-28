Real estate broker and interior designer Hilary Musser sold a waterfront West Palm Beach spec mansion she developed for a record $15.9 million.

New York-based developer Michael Joseph and his wife, Roberta Joseph, purchased the house at 3200 Washington Road, according to records.

Michael Joseph, president of Williamsville, New York-based Clover Management and Clover Construction Management, has invested in or developed more than 6,500 apartment units and 800,000 square feet of commercial space totaling more than $700 million, according to Clover’s website. His investments are in New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

The two-story home in the Prospect Park neighborhood has six bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms, according to Realtor.com. Completed in 2017, it totals 9,483 square feet on 0.7 acres, property records show.

It is diagonally across the Lake Worth Lagoon from Mar-a-Lago.

The deal marks the highest price ever for a single-family home sale in West Palm Beach. The hot market has been largely fueled by the influx of well-heeled out-of-staters to South Florida.

Musser listed the property for nearly $17.8 million in December. She said she went into contract with the Josephs in March, but had an extended closing timeline. Musser designed the interiors, and said the Josephs bought the house unfurnished and paid separately for the furniture.

Peter Ancona, the buyers’ agent, confirmed it was a record-setting deal, and said several factors contributed to the price, including the waterfront location and the high quality construction.

Musser “really built it to perfection. Every single wall had marble on it,” Ancona said. “There was no detail that she left untouched.”

Designed by Gregory Bonner of B1 Architect in Palm Beach, the contemporary home has a three-level movie theater and an infinity-edge pool near the water.

In May, the Josephs sold their custom-built home at 2288 Ibis Isle Road West in Palm Beach for $10.5 million.

Next door to the Josephs’ new mansion, Musser is building a home for herself, after buying the lot at 3208 Washington Road for $5 million last year.

Although West Palm Beach has its own luxury home market, generally the top-dollar sales are in nearby Palm Beach.

In recent weeks, developer Clark Beaty sold his oceanfront Palm Beach spec mansion for $64 million. And hedge fund manager Jason Capello purchased a waterfront Palm Beach spec home for $30.7 million.