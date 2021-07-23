Open Menu

South Florida residential sales soar to $8B in June, led by luxury buys

Luxury single-family sales more than tripled and condo sales surged even more in Miami-Dade

Miami /
Jul.July 23, 2021 04:42 PM
By Ina Cordle
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Inventory for single-family homes and condos fell, indicating a seller’s market (Getty)

Inventory for single-family homes and condos fell, indicating a seller’s market (Getty)

South Florida’s residential sales soared again in June, with Miami-Dade reporting triple-digit annual gains, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors.

The huge annual increases are in part due to lower sales last June during the pandemic.

Single-family home and condo sales have been on the rise in the tri-county region for months, as more buyers migrate from high-tax states and borrowers take advantage of low interest rates, leading to less inventory. The result is a seller’s market in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In June, sales dollar volume for all three counties totaled more than $8 billion, up from nearly $7 billion in May. The increase was spurred by luxury sales.

Median prices also continued to rise, reaching $500,000 for single-family homes across the region.

Miami-Dade

Total home sales in Miami-Dade soared 114 percent in June, year over year, to 4,057. Condo sales experienced the biggest jump, up 213 percent to 2,515 closings. Single-family home sales rose 42 percent to 1,542.

Luxury sales, defined as those over $1 million, showed even greater gains. Single-family sales jumped 253 percent to 311 sales. Condo sales skyrocketed 614 percent to 307 transactions compared with June 2020.

As a result, sales dollar volume surged to $3.1 billion, increasing 121 percent year over year to $1.5 billion for single-family home sales, and climbing 376 percent to $1.6 billion for condo sales.

Inventory fell to 2.2 months for single-family homes and 5.1 months for condos, indicating a seller’s market.

Prices continued to climb. The median single-family home was priced at $500,000, an annual jump of 29 percent. The median condo price increased by 30 percent to $340,000.

Broward

Broward’s total home sales rose 77 percent to 4,121 sales. Single-family homes accounted for less than half of the closings, increasing 37 percent to 1,803. Condo sales grew by 127 percent to 2,318.

In the luxury sector, single-family sales jumped 230 percent year over year to 244 sales. Condo sales soared 341 percent to 75 closings.

The total sales dollar volume for single-family homes totaled $2 billion, with a surge in condo dollar volume, up 196 percent to $714 million. Single-family dollar volume was up 98 percent to $1.3 billion.

Inventory declined to 1.5 months for single-family homes and 2.4 months for condos, pointing to a seller’s market also in Broward.

Median single-family home prices rose 28 percent to about $498,000, while condo prices increased 11 percent to $221,000.

Palm Beach

Residential sales in Palm Beach County jumped 67 percent in June to 4,030 closings. Single-family home sales increased 43 percent to 2,117, while condo sales rose 104 percent to 1,913.

Luxury single-family home sales climbed 165 percent to 379 closings, while luxury condo sales surged 263 percent to 127.

The total single-family sales dollar volume reached $2.9 billion. Single-family dollar volume rose 119 percent to $2.2 billion. Condo dollar volume soared about 175 percent to $783.6 million.

Inventory dropped to 1.8 months for single-family homes and 2.1 million for condos.

Palm Beach County median single-family home prices rose 33 percent, year over year, to $500,000. Condo prices increased 16 percent to $237,500.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyhome priceshome salesMiami-Dade Countypalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Black Lion CEO Robert Rivani with SLS Lux Brickell (LinkedIn via Rivani, Facebook via SLS Lux Brickell)
    Black Lion buys SLS Lux Brickell retail condo for $14M
    Black Lion buys SLS Lux Brickell retail condo for $14M
    Apollo Global Management’s Josh Harris and Softbank CEO Marcelo Claure with the property (Getty)
    SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure sells Miami Beach mansion to Apollo co-founder for $32M
    SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure sells Miami Beach mansion to Apollo co-founder for $32M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    Rendering of the project and the location for the development (Google Maps, Native Realty)
    Former Fort Lauderdale church site to be reborn with offices, retail
    Former Fort Lauderdale church site to be reborn with offices, retail
    The Allison Island spec home with James Curnin and Adam Wyden (LPG, Columbia Business School)
    Hedge funder buys Allison Island spec home for $14M
    Hedge funder buys Allison Island spec home for $14M
    Does it come with a home theater? IMAX director buys oceanfront Palm Beach house for $29M
    Does it come with a home theater? IMAX director buys oceanfront Palm Beach house for $29M
    Does it come with a home theater? IMAX director buys oceanfront Palm Beach house for $29M
    Walton Street Capital Managing Partner Eric Mogentale with the complex (Alta Developers, Walton Street Capital)
    Walton Street Capital buys Boynton Beach apartments for $93M
    Walton Street Capital buys Boynton Beach apartments for $93M
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.