Jade Ocean unit closing tops Miami’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.5M to $4.1M

Miami /
Sep.September 28, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
A unit at Jade Ocean was the most expensive condo sold last week (Jade Ocean, Redfin)

A $4.1 million unit closing at Jade Ocean in Sunny Isles Beach led Miami-Dade condo sales last week.

Condo sales dollar volume for the week reached $90.9 million, compared to $123 million the week before. Sales totaled 184, compared to 198 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $494,000 compared to $622,000 the previous week.

Unit 2104/2105 at Jade Ocean sold for $4.1 million, or $940 per square foot, after 107 days on the market. The listing agent was Devin Kay, and the buyer’s agent was Richard Goihman.

The second top closing was at Elysee in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Unit 3201 traded for $3 million, or about $910 per square foot. It was on the market for 105 days. Lianne Graubart represented the developer that sold the unit. Ysabel Sanabria was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.

Most expensive

Jade Ocean unit 2105/04 | 107 days on market | $4.1M | $940 psf | Listing agent: Devin Kay | Buyer’s agent: Richard Goihman

Least expensive

Jade Beach unit 2607 | 11 days on market | $1.5M | $980 psf | Listing agent: Raquel Lombardi Buyer’s agent: Juan Alvarez

Most days on market

Eloquence on the Bay penthouse 1 | 725 days on market | $2M | $560 psf | Listing agent: Bento Queiroz

Fewest days on market

Porto Vita South unit 1502 | 1 day on market | $1.8M | $631 psf | Buyer’s agent: Karen Matluck





