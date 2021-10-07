A healthcare investor paid $17.2 million for a lakefront mansion in western Palm Beach County, on the heels of selling his Highland Beach estate for more than $30 million.

Property records show Moeen and Wejdan Khalil sold their home at 16111 Quiet Vista Circle to Eric D. Moskow of the Moskow Management Trust.

Moskow founded and led Accuity Delivery Systems, a healthcare-related business based in Las Vegas. He recently sold his oceanfront mansion at 3715 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach for $30.3 million, according to a listing for the property. The deed for that sale has not yet been recorded.

The Quiet Vista Circle estate, in unincorporated Palm Beach County, is west of Delray and north of Boca Raton. It’s in a 36-lot community called Stone Creek Ranch. The nearly 18,500-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and four half-baths, according to the property description. The estate sits on a 2.5-acre lot.

Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller. She declined to comment.

The Khalils paid $670,000 for the property in 2013. The house was recently completed.

A number of wealthy executives own homes in Stone Creek Ranch. In August, ​​New York Mets owner and billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for a 31,000-square-foot lakefront mansion at 9192 Rockybrook Way, setting a record for that area of unincorporated Palm Beach County.

Last year, a couple sold an 18,206-square-foot mansion at 9200 Rockybrook Way for $17 million. In 2019, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprises bought a mansion at 16141 Quiet Vista Circle for $7.5 million.

And two years earlier in 2017, Office Depot CEO Gerry Smith paid $6.7 million for the waterfront mansion at 16191 Quiet Vista Circle that was owned by the son of the late South Florida billionaire H. Wayne Huizenga.