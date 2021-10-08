Wickshire Senior Living bought a Fort Lauderdale facility for $17.3 million, as Florida’s reputation as a magnet for retirees continues to spur investor demand in the sector.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company bought the property at 2855 West Commercial Boulevard from an affiliate of Denver-based Healthpeak Properties, records show.

The deal for the 293-unit facility equates to $59,044 per unit. The 303,992-square-foot building was constructed in 1988 on 18 acres, property records show.

The facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory care, according to Wickshire’s website.

Healthpeak Properties, a real estate investment trust led by Thomas Herzog, has been selling off its senior living facilities, including at least four in South Florida this year.

It sold three facilities in Boynton Beach and near Delray Beach and Boca Raton to Fortress Investment Group in May for $29.3 million.

Also in May, Fortress bought a Coconut Creek facility from Healthpeak for $11.9 million.

In another recent senior housing deal, Gold Standard of Care this month bought an assisted living and nursing home in West Palm Beach for $14 million.