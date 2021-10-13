Open Menu

Lissette Calderon scores $78M construction loan for second Allapattah multifamily project

Project named Julia, after “Mother of Miami” Julia Tuttle

Miami /
Oct.October 13, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lissette Calderon and renderings of The Julia (Neology Life)

Lissette Calderon and renderings of The Julia (Neology Life)

Lissette Calderon is building her second Allapattah multifamily project, thanks to a $78.2 million construction loan.

Calderon, through her Neology Life development company, is building The Julia, a 12-story, 323-unit project at 1625 Northwest 20th Street, according to a news release from the lender. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

Ben Jacobson of Trez Capital originated the loan.

Ben Jacobson

Ben Jacobson

Calderon, through an affiliate, bought the 1.7-acre site for $6.4 million in 2019.

The mid-rise development will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 586 square feet to 892 square feet, according to the release. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, a gym, coffee bar, dog park, virtual concierge and rooftop garden.

The project previously was named 16 Allapattah.

The new moniker, The Julia, is an homage to Julie Tuttle, considered “Mother of Miami” and the only woman founder of a major U.S. city. Tuttle, a businesswoman, owned property upon which Miami was built. Urban legend has it that Tuttle sent Henry Flagler an orange blossom to show him the area was spared from the freeze of 1894-1895, prompting him to extend his Florida East Coast Railway south.

Calderon, one of the biggest female names in Miami real estate, was among the first to develop residential projects along the Miami River before she turned her attention to the nearby Allapattah neighborhood in recent years.

In April, she completed the 13-story No. 17 Residences with 192 units at 1569 Northwest 17th Avenue in Allapattah. Next on tap will be the two-tower 14 Allapattah with 237 apartments and ground-floor retail.

Developers and investors are heavily betting on South Florida’s multifamily market, amid unprecedented rent hikes fueled by pent-up demand. According to the release, CoStar Group expects rents to soar from 8 percent to 9 percent over the next year. Some submarkets have reported hikes as high as 24 percent in a matter of months earlier this year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    allapattahconstructionDevelopmentlissette calderonMiami-Dade Countymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    Mill Creek sells Dadeland apartment towers to Starwood for $371M, marking largest multifamily sale of the year
    AHS Residential’s Ernesto Lopes and AEW Capital Management CEO Jeff Furber (AHS, AEW, Grand Peaks)
    AEW buys multifamily near West Palm, in southern Miami-Dade from AHS for $123M
    AEW buys multifamily near West Palm, in southern Miami-Dade from AHS for $123M
    From left: Cavalli Tower with Hussain Sajwani of Damac and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac, Wikimedia, Getty)
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    From Dubai to Surfside: Inside Damac’s plans to redevelop the tragic site
    East End Capital’s David Peretz (left) and Jonathan Yormak, with 100 North Biscayne Boulevard in Miami
    Inside the East End Capital-Australian investor feud over Miami’s 100 Biscayne tower
    Inside the East End Capital-Australian investor feud over Miami’s 100 Biscayne tower
    Pompano Beach mixed-use project scores $45M construction loan
    Pompano Beach mixed-use project scores $45M construction loan
    Pompano Beach mixed-use project scores $45M construction loan
    Murano Grande closing tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    Murano Grande closing tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    Murano Grande closing tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    South Florida’s industrial market continues pandemic momentum in Q3
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    Lease roundup: Miami Worldcenter, Town Center at Boca Raton score new retailers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.