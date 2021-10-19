A member of the billionaire Jacobs family, well-established in the Northeast as owners of NHL’s Boston Bruins as well as the team’s arena TD Garden, bought a Wellington equestrian estate for $11 million.

Louis Jacobs and his wife, Joan Jacobs, bought the property at 4827 South 125th Avenue, according to records. The selling entity is managed by Jeannie Harrison, widow of the late railway executive E. Hunter Harrison, who was CEO of the Illinois Central Railroad and CSX, among other rail companies.

The Jacobses took out an $8.3 million loan from JPMorgan Chase.

The 2,996-square-foot, three-bedroom house was constructed in 2001, records show. The 11.4-acre property includes an 18-stall stable, a gazebo overlooking the arena and grass jump field, a 140- by 330-foot jumping arena and an adjacent large grass jump field, according to Realtor.com.

The Harrison family’s affiliate bought this and a nearby 22-acre equestrian estate for $14.1 million in 2017.

Louis Jacobs is co-CEO of Delaware North, a conglomerate providing food and beverage concessions, high-end dining, hospitality and entertainment services at sports arenas, national and state parks, airports and casinos, according to its website. Based in Buffalo, New York, Delaware North services venues worldwide, including MetLife Stadium near New York City, Wembley Stadium in London, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and Melbourne and Olympic Parks, home of the Australian Open tennis championships.

Delaware North also owns and runs TD Garden, the home stadium for the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

Louis Jacobs’ father, billionaire Jeremy Jacobs, took over Delaware North from his father and uncles. Jeremy Jacobs also owns the Boston Bruins. He relinquished the CEO position at Delaware North to his sons and now serves as chair. He and his wife, Margaret Jacobs, also own Deeridge Farms in Wellington.

Louis Jacobs is listed as alternate governor of the Boston Bruins.

Wellington is considered the winter equestrian capital of the world. It has been the seasonal playground for families of such billionaires as Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and the late Steve Jobs, as well as celebrities Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.

This month, Fred Drasner, former co-owner of the New York Daily News and the Washington Football Team, along with his wife, Lora Jean Drasner, bought a mansion in the gated Palm Beach Polo and Country Club for $5.2 million.

Embattled developer Glenn Straub, who in 2020 was charged with filing a fraudulent lien on his ex-girlfriend’s property, bought a Wellington mansion for $9 million in June.