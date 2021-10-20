Open Menu

New York developers unveil plan for South Beach office project

Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi & Partners propose Class A building designed by Alberto Campo Baeza

Miami /
Oct.October 20, 2021 04:43 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York developers unveil plan for South Beach office project

Amit Khurana, Saif Sumaida and Davide Bizzi, with 944 5th Street and 411 Michigan Avenue. (Google Maps, Getty)

UPDATED, Oct. 20, 6:15 p.m.: Two New York-based development firms are teaming up to build a Class A office project in Miami Beach.

Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi & Partners are planning a five-story building with 56,177 square feet at 944 5th Street and 411 Michigan Avenue in the city’s South of Fifth neighborhood, according to a press release. An entity managed by principals of both firms bought the two vacant lots for a combined $8.9 million in June, records show.

Sumaida + Khurana is led by Saif Sumaida and Amit Khurana. Bizzi & Partners is headed by CEO Davide Bizzi and Managing Director Alessandro Pallaoro.

(Sumaida + Khurana/Bizzi & Partners)

The joint venture tapped renowned Spanish architect Alberto Campo Baeza to design the building, and hired Miami-based Cube 3 as the project’s executive architect.

The South of Fifth office project would be Baeza’s first building in the Miami area, and his first commercial building in the U.S., according to the release. Over the last decade, developers have enlisted world-renowned architects like Renzo Piano, Bjarke Ingels, Rem Koolhaas and the late Zaha Hadid to design luxury condominiums in South Florida.

The proposed office building will be made of white concrete, glass, and marble, featuring high ceilings, open and flexible floorplans, private outdoor terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building is planned to also have a fitness center, multiple food and beverage venues, a large atrium and a private rooftop with water views.

The two development firms are collaborating on a wide range of commercial buildings across the U.S., focusing on office projects, the release states.

Founded in 2000, Bizzi & Partners focuses on developing high-end commercial and residential properties in Europe, the U.S. and Brazil, according to the company’s websites. Bizzi developed Manhattan’s 565 Broome SoHo and co-developed Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach.

Sumaida + Khurana, which developed condos at 152 Elizabeth Street and 611 West 56th Street in New York, and its affiliates are currently developing more than 300,000 square feet of ground-up residential projects in Manhattan, with a total projected sellout of about $700 million, according to the firm’s website.

Demand for office space is rising in Miami Beach. The city’s vacancy rate was 8.2 percent in the third quarter, compared to 10.7 percent for the overall Miami-Dade office market during the same period, according to Colliers. The average asking rent hit $51.57 a square foot compared to $44.59 for the overall Miami-Dade market in the third quarter.

Last month, Pebb Capital and Maxwelle Real Estate Group formed a joint venture with Miami Beach developer Russell Galbut to convert the shuttered Bancroft Hotel at 1501 Collins Avenue into a high-end office property. The partnership bought the site for $47 million from a Galbut-related entity. Galbut submitted plans for the conversion to the city of Miami Beach in April.

In August, an entity tied to Scarsdale, New York-based Greenacres Management bought a renovated office building at 1688 Meridian Avenue near Lincoln Road in Miami Beach for $49.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachoffice marketSouth Beachsouth of fifth

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Encore Capital’s Art Falcone and Vision Properties’ Fred Arena with 61 North University Drive in Plantation (Rescore, LoopNet)
    Art Falcone’s Encore Capital sells Plantation Walk office building for $58M
    Art Falcone’s Encore Capital sells Plantation Walk office building for $58M
    Millennium Management founder Israel Englander and the Sabadell Financial Center (Millennium Management, 1111 Brickell)
    Israel Englander’s Millennium Management inks 74K sf Brickell lease
    Israel Englander’s Millennium Management inks 74K sf Brickell lease
    Jim Moran with the site (Google Maps, Jim Moran Foundation)
    Jim Moran Foundation revs up HQ plan with $10M site acquisition
    Jim Moran Foundation revs up HQ plan with $10M site acquisition
    Forte Capital Management buys Hollywood medical offices for $11M
    Forte Capital Management buys Hollywood medical offices for $11M
    Forte Capital Management buys Hollywood medical offices for $11M
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    Dan Gelber uncut: Miami Beach mayor caught on tape courting developers for Ocean Drive takeover
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Ytech buys historic Nolan House in Brickell for $6M
    Barry Sternlicht’s ex-wife buys condo at Glass in South Beach
    Barry Sternlicht’s ex-wife buys condo at Glass in South Beach
    Barry Sternlicht’s ex-wife buys condo at Glass in South Beach
    Location Ventures launches sales of co-living project in Miami Beach
    Location Ventures launches sales of co-living project in Miami Beach
    Location Ventures launches sales of co-living project in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.