Nancy Malnik, wife of The Forge co-founder, buys equestrian estate

Property last traded in 2020 for $600K more

Miami /
Oct.October 27, 2021 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Nancy & Alvin Malnik and an aerial view of the Wellington Equestrian Estate (Getty Images, iStock, zillow.com)

Nancy Malnik, who is married to The Forge co-founder Alvin Malnik, bought a Wellington equestrian estate for $12.3 million.

A company led by attorney Steven Carr sold the nearly 17-acre property at 15725 Sunset Lane to Nancy Malnik, property records show. The deed lists the Malniks’ Ocean Ridge address, which they own together. Alvin owns The Forge, a Miami Beach institution that closed before the pandemic.

The two-story, six-bedroom Wellington house was built in 1980 and equestrian facilities were constructed in 2013, property records show.

The estate has a 20-stall stable, a 200- by 70-foot riding arena with lounge, an outdoor jumping arena and staff quarters, according to Redfin. The house was renovated in 2016.

Matthew Johnson of Engel & Voelkers was the listing agent. Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin.

The estate previously sold for $12.9 million last year.

Alvin Malnik, an attorney hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, bought and remodeled The Forge, which first opened in the 1920s, with a business partner in the 1960s. He handed over control of the iconic venue to his son Shareef Malnik in the 1990s.

More recently, the Malniks handed over control of the restaurant, at 432 West 41st Street, to hospitality mogul David Grutman. The property has been closed since 2019 but Grutman is expected to reopen the restaurant.

Wellington’s equestrian estate market has proved popular with well-heeled buyers.

Louis Jacobs, a member of the billionaire Jacobs family that owns NHL’s Boston Bruins, and his wife, Joan Jacobs, bought an estate for $11 million in October.

In May, Fred Drasner, former co-owner of the New York Daily News and the Washington Football Team, along with his wife, Lora Jean Drasner, paid $5.2 million for a mansion.





